she celebrates the second birthday of her little Milann

Today is a very important day for Nabilla and Thomas Vergara… Their little Milann is indeed celebrating his second birthday! The opportunity to unveil a nice series of photographs on which the radiant little family poses happily, to the delight of its many and many fans.

“I have just lived the happiest day of all my life … What I feel today is inexplicable” wrote Nabilla on Instagram just two years ago when she had just given birth to her baby Milann, “I can’t find the words to describe our joy. We are filled with love ”. Fruit of his love affair with Thomas Vergara, the little boy quickly became the new darling of his mother’s social networks, even creating a large army of fans completely gagas of his adventures. All occasions are therefore good to take to pay homage to the child king, from the first little phrases to family vacations. And beware of those who would dare to question her way of educating him: the mother lioness is ready to send them off!





The little Prince

It was therefore quite expected that the mother courage celebrates the second birthday of her offspring! On Instagram, she therefore published a very nice series of black and white photographs on which the whole little family poses: “Happy birthday my prince! Thank you for putting glitter in our lives, you are two years old today, time flies so quickly you are a wonderful little boy, we love you more than anything ”she wrote in the caption. What obviously move the groupies of the little boy: “Magnificent photo and in black and white topissime! Happy birthday Milann 2 years already …. Time flies so quickly !!!!! “,” Happy (…)

Read more on the website of Here

VIDEO – La Minute de Nabilla

PHOTO Tom Cruise unrecognizable: his puffy face scared his fans

Jarry: upset by evoking his father, he cracks on the set of Quotidien

PHOTO Jean-Paul Belmondo: his grandson Alessandro shares a tender moment of complicity with his grandfather

“Even I didn’t dare to watch”: Alexandra (Koh-Lanta) shares a surprising video of her unstuck nail

MC Solaar divorced: the rapper as a couple again? He answers !