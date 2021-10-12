she has found love again, and it is thanks to Laure and Matthieu!

The candidate of Married at first sight, Delphine is no longer a heart to take and she made it known this weekend on Instagram. She reveals some information about her new companion.
Delphine was one of the darling candidates for season 4 of Married at first sight and she is no longer a heart to take. The viewers immediately fell in love with the sparkling young woman and her love affair with Romain was validated by all. The couple fell in love with each other for the first time at the town hall, and their complicity was immediate. If at the end of the adventure, the couple decided to stay married, the rest of their relationship away from the cameras was a little more complicated. It was to everyone’s surprise that the two lovers decided to divorce. A few weeks later, during a special issue “What have they become?”, Romain and Delphine decided to give themselves a very last chance, which did not have the expected result.
Delphine more in love than ever
For the past few days, Delphine has been on the road with some friends to discover some beautiful places of French heritage. During the trip, the former M6 candidate decided to do a question and answer session with her community on Instagram and she took the opportunity to officially announce that she was in a relationship. “I will remain discreet about the identity of my darling to respect our relationship. Thank you for respecting our choice “, explained the young woman, who still revealed some information about her darling.
Her darling, a former candidate?
If Delphine took the care to hide the face of her darling on a couple photo, Internet users were still able to discover that the young man was brown and that he lived in the Var. Some Internet users immediately asked if the candidate planned to move. “I really like this region, but for the moment it is not planned… Who will live will see”, explained Delphine, who reveals a very last information about her couple: “Laure and Matthew played the Cupid “. A revelation that calls for even more questions. Is the new darling of Delphine a former candidate of the show or a close friend of the couple? You will have to be patient to find out!