Shiba Inu on the way to take the third position in capitalization behind Bitcoin and Ethereum!

Shiba Inu continues to rise, and experts predict that memecoin is gearing up to be among the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

According to experts, SHIB will change ADA in the current rally.

Shiba Inu, the memecoin that became popular as a Dogecoin-killer, now ranks twelfth based on market capitalization, according to crypto data aggregator CoinGecko.

The team behind the Shiba Inu token regularly announces new ecosystem updates, following the latest cryptocurrency trends. News of the burn policy was followed by the announcement of new listings and the launch of 10,000 NFT (Shiboshis).

The listing on Coinbase was a key factor that sparked a rally in the token, driving the price to $ 0.00003473. Although the price of SHIB is at 22% of its all-time high, the memetoken has made a massive comeback in the past four weeks.

The implementation of the burn policy fueled a bullish outlook among traders. Shytoshi Kusama, project manager for the SHIB ecosystem, recently tweeted about the new combustion policy and its impact on Shiba Inu.

So first, let me thank @shibainuart for being the catalyst for this momentous occasion! For months #ShibArmy has requested a BURN and today we are happy to announce a partnershib that does this and much more. I’ll brief here… 1/5 – Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) October 7, 2021



But WAIT there’s more. A% of EACH transaction will be burnt! This is exactly what the community has asked for and is the perfect way we can all do our part to burn massive amounts of #SHIB. Best of all, @NOWPayments_io is also onboarding $ LEASH and $ BONE 3/5 – Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) October 7, 2021

I’ll step into the Shib Discord now to discuss this in further detail and explain why this is so important for the longevity of our ecosystem. RYOSHI WOULD BE PROUD.#HAILSHIBA HELLO

-SHY – Shytoshi Kusama (@ShytoshiKusama) October 7, 2021

With its rapid growth and rising market capitalization, SHIB has already overtaken Litecoin, Chainlink and Avalanche. The price of SHIB has increased by more than 245% in the past week.

@DelCrypto, a stock market and cryptocurrency analyst, recently claimed that Shiba Inu is poised to rank among the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. The analyst believes that SHIB is likely to dethrone ADA.

“The Flippening” is taking on a whole new meaning !!! Rumors starting to swirl in the cryptosphere that $ SHIB has potential to break top ten & then it gets interesting, as its surging potential could flip $ ADA to become a top 3 crypto !!!# 1CentDream# 1CentDreamShib#SHIBarmy – Del Crxpto (@DelCrxpto) October 9, 2021

The expression ” flippening Is used in the context of Ethereum exceeding the Bitcoin market cap. New ” flippening Is SHIB, which could dethrone ADA and rank among the top three cryptocurrencies.

SHIB’s current market cap is $ 14.6 billion and a fivefold increase puts Shiba Inu on par with Cardano. Cardano’s market capitalization is $ 71 billion.

Critics dismiss the possibility of further price growth for SHIB. Michael Burry, the investor who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, was recently quoted:

” Just to say, a quadrillion seconds equals about 32 million years; a quadrillion days equals 2.7 trillion years, or ALL THE TIME, since the beginning of the universe, multiplied by 71,000. In other words, useless. “

SHIB’s offer is capped at one quadrillion tokens, and Burry considers the memetoken unnecessary. Despite this criticism, the price of SHIB is climbing and nothing seems to be able to stop its ascent.