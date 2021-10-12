More

    Shiba Inu on the way to take the third position in capitalization behind Bitcoin and Ethereum!

    Business


    Shiba Inu continues to rise, and experts predict that memecoin is gearing up to be among the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization.

    According to experts, SHIB will change ADA in the current rally.

    Shiba Inu, the memecoin that became popular as a Dogecoin-killer, now ranks twelfth based on market capitalization, according to crypto data aggregator CoinGecko.

    Cryptocurrency price by market capitalization

    The team behind the Shiba Inu token regularly announces new ecosystem updates, following the latest cryptocurrency trends. News of the burn policy was followed by the announcement of new listings and the launch of 10,000 NFT (Shiboshis).

    The listing on Coinbase was a key factor that sparked a rally in the token, driving the price to $ 0.00003473. Although the price of SHIB is at 22% of its all-time high, the memetoken has made a massive comeback in the past four weeks.

    The implementation of the burn policy fueled a bullish outlook among traders. Shytoshi Kusama, project manager for the SHIB ecosystem, recently tweeted about the new combustion policy and its impact on Shiba Inu.

    With its rapid growth and rising market capitalization, SHIB has already overtaken Litecoin, Chainlink and Avalanche. The price of SHIB has increased by more than 245% in the past week.

    @DelCrypto, a stock market and cryptocurrency analyst, recently claimed that Shiba Inu is poised to rank among the top three cryptocurrencies in terms of market capitalization. The analyst believes that SHIB is likely to dethrone ADA.

    The expression ” flippening Is used in the context of Ethereum exceeding the Bitcoin market cap. New ” flippening Is SHIB, which could dethrone ADA and rank among the top three cryptocurrencies.

    SHIB’s current market cap is $ 14.6 billion and a fivefold increase puts Shiba Inu on par with Cardano. Cardano’s market capitalization is $ 71 billion.

    Critics dismiss the possibility of further price growth for SHIB. Michael Burry, the investor who famously predicted the 2008 financial crisis, was recently quoted:

    Just to say, a quadrillion seconds equals about 32 million years; a quadrillion days equals 2.7 trillion years, or ALL THE TIME, since the beginning of the universe, multiplied by 71,000. In other words, useless.

    SHIB’s offer is capped at one quadrillion tokens, and Burry considers the memetoken unnecessary. Despite this criticism, the price of SHIB is climbing and nothing seems to be able to stop its ascent.


    Aslam

