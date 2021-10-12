Should we fear “Squid game” games in schools?

SQUID GAME – After being spotted in Belgium, infiltration into the schoolyards of the ultra violent series Squid Game would it start in France? Some directors fear the staging of dangerous games from the series.

The director of a primary school in Vannes tells the HuffPost to have “perceived the beginning of a game ‘1,2,3 … sun’ a little violent”. She immediately reacted and discussed with the children. “I quickly understood that they had seen the series,” she says.

Likewise, in Paris, the director of an elementary school warned parents in a letter that The HuffPost was able to consult. “For several days, some school children have been talking, drawing pictures, imitating the ‘Squid game’ series that they would have seen on Netflix. It is a very violent series and forbidden to under 18s with scenes of executions in particular ”, he warns.

In Reunion Island, parents also complained of blows to the face, shins and wrists of their children who allegedly lost the game “1,2,3 … sun” in the playground.

“We took it seriously”

Faced with the onset of this phenomenon, the Ministry of National Education confirms to the HuffPost have sent a warning message to the Directors of regional academies, the Dasen, to warn them of the phenomenon. “They themselves launched the alert to schools. To date, Tuesday, October 12, we have not had any massive lifts or reports. It seems to be an epiphenomenon, but we took it seriously, ”says one rue de Grenelle.

This also emerges from discussions with parents’ associations. Both the FCPE and the Peep did not note any worrying alerts. At the Peep, we are told that “only 3 or 4 isolated cases have been reported throughout the country”. “This is very little compared to other phenomena of harassment or playing with the headscarf,” explains spokesperson Erika Choleau.

“It’s a fashion born on Twitter that will hit the nail on the head,” she says. It creates the news and it will fall back pretty quickly. In the meantime, and in order to avoid any overflow, we have posted a note on Facebook so that parents remain vigilant ”.

Parents ‘vigilance … In the Parisian school where the director issued a warning, the parents’ association has just split a letter to other parents. “We are very worried that such images may be accessible to children between 6 and 10 years old and that they may reproduce the violence to which they have been exposed towards their comrades”, we read.

Prioritize parental control

The stake here is to activate parental controls on Netflix. Concretely, on this video, you will find the instructions to set up this mode, whether the child is under 7 years old, 13 years old or 16 years old.



“But the reality is, these kids didn’t connect on their own most of the time. They had access to this series via their big brothers or big sisters ”, continues the spokesperson for Peep. The siblings do not have the same notion as the parents, of the impact of violent images on the little ones.

The first alert from Belgium

The phenomenon would have been born in Belgium, just a few days after the release of the series on the platform, on September 17. Thus, in establishments in the town of Erquelinnes on the French border, near Maubeuge, several children were inspired by the first episode of the series in which parts of “1,2,3 … soleil” are organized. In the “Squid game” series, it’s a robot that kills those it sees moving. But, in these schoolyards, the shots of the robot had been replaced by lashes with a cord, reports RTBF.

In the process, the management of these Belgian schools published a warning message on Facebook, saying “very vigilant so that this unhealthy and dangerous game is stopped”. She also called on parents to make children aware of the dangers of this type of game. While indicating that the real game “1,2,3 … sun” was still authorized.