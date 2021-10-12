Singer Petru Guelfucci buried in Sermano

Petru Guelfucci passed away on October 8, at the age of 66. A major island artist and considered one of the most beautiful Corsican voices, his funeral will be held this Tuesday, October 12, in Sermano.

It is in his village of birth, in Sermano, in the Bozziu trap, in Haute-Corse, that Petru Guelfucci will be buried, this Tuesday, October 12, afternoon. A ceremony which brought together several hundred people, parents, relatives, friends of the singer.

The artist died on October 8 at the age of 66, in Marseille, following a long illness.









© Christian Giugliano / FTV



Corsican song figure

Figure of Corsican polyphony, Petru Guelfucci founded, in 1973, the group Canta u Populu Corsu, alongside Natale Luciani, Ceccè Buteau, Minicale and Jean-Paul Poletti. It is in 1987 that he decides to launch his solo career, and leaves his first disc “Isula”, which knows a certain success. The consecration arrives in 1991, with his song “Corsica”, composed by Christophe Mac-Daniel. A melody that praises the island of beauty.

The eponymous album seduced all the way to Quebec, where it won a gold record in 1993. In 1991, Petru Guelfucci won a Victoire de la musique with the group Les Nouvelles Polyphonies corses, then in 1995, with the group Voce di Corsica.

His latest album, “I mo tesori”, was released in 2019.