smartphones, toys, bicycles… The gifts that might be missing at the foot of the tree this year

Due to the global economic environment, many companies are idling. Consequence: your future Christmas shopping could be affected.

Should we start to worry about Christmas? As Advent calendars begin to make their return more or less discreetly on supermarket shelves, many sectors are experiencing high tensions in supplying stores due to the health crisis. Just over three months away from the rush in the stores, concern is growing among professionals.

Santa’s hood might not overflow this year due to the many possible shortages. In short, start your Christmas shopping as early as possible for the best choice.

Dependence on Asia drives up the price

With Covid-19, the supply chain is more easily affected. The toy industry, very dependent on Asia, has to face multiple problems: Asian ports and factories temporarily closed due to Covid cases, increased demand with online commerce, lack of electronic components and slowdowns in container rotation. Consequence: prices soar for toy manufacturers. “A 40-foot container [environ 12 mètres] to bring back the merchandise from China, which cost us $ 3,000 before the Covid [2 555 euros]is now worth around $ 19,000, “Julien Vahanian, director of the Wilson Games company, explains to the World, which has 20% of its production manufactured in China.

On the shelves, the price of certain toys will thus be greatly revised upwards. A boon for some giants who produce in Europe. “Lego and Playmobil, which manufacture in Europe, are better placed than those which manufacture in Asia, or far away. Likewise, games and puzzles are often made in Europe, so there is less risk of worrying about these. categories, “says Frédérique Tutt, expert for the NPD cabinet, to Franceinfo. If your child is new to jigsaw puzzles, then now is the time to start.





For bikes, better to wait until Christmas 2022

Your teenager wants a new smartphone for Christmas? He might well be disappointed. Due to the global shortage of chips, major manufacturers fear that they will not meet 100% global demand. “Delivered volumes would now reach only 70% of the volumes ordered from some manufacturers. 90% of companies would be affected by the shortage, including volume leaders Samsung and Xiaomi,” said L’usine digitale.

For its part, Apple seems to resist better than the competition, for the moment … As you can imagine, it is the same problem for those who would like to buy a computer, a tablet or any other electronic product to put at the foot of the Christmas tree on December 24 or 25.

Do you want to please a loved one with a bicycle? It’s going to take a long time to pedal to find the right one. Especially if it’s electric. A victim of its own success (turnover up 25% over one year), the global bicycle shortage could last until 2023.

The demand is such that it has become almost impossible to meet it within a reasonable period of time. This is what Clément Bonneau, head of press relations for Frenchman Mustache, confirms half-heartedly on BFM Business. “We manage to produce around 300 bicycles per day on two production lines that we are constantly extending while waiting to launch a new one, but this is not enough in the face of exceptional demand which has accelerated for more. one year”. In short, by ordering an electric bike today, you can find it under the tree for … Christmas 2022.

