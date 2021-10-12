Sneakers that you tear off, a cursed number … “Squid Game”, the series that drives everyone crazy

OBSESSION – Since its launch, the Korean series has been a hit. And causes unexpected reactions from fans …

This is the phenomenon of this comeback. Not a day goes by that we don’t talk about Squid Game. Launched on September 17 on Netflix, this Korean series is a success as dazzling as it is unexpected. For all those who would have missed it, Squid Game follows the story of a hundred people in financial difficulty who find themselves participating in a competition of extreme cruelty and whose trials are inspired by the games of our childhood. The goal ? To be the last survivor and thus hope for more than 30 million euros. Despite its violence taken to the extreme, the fiction that denounces the excesses of capitalism is fast becoming the most popular series in the history of the streaming giant. Enough to drive the fans crazy, who behave more or less strange.

Vans Slip-on sales explode

“Squid Game” players’ tracksuits and sneakers are snapping up for Halloween … – Netlflix

With Halloween fast approaching, fans of Squid Game the outfits of the series are snapped up. Those of the jailers, which are reminiscent of the costumes of La Casa de papel, but especially those of the players. When they arrive in the game, the participants wake up all dressed in the same way: namely a green jogging with a white stripe bearing their player number and a pair of sneakers. More precisely white Vans Slip-ons, whose sales have increased by 7800% since mid-September! According to Variety, research on this very classic model of the American brand has jumped 97% since the series went online.

The violence of “Squid Game” invites itself in the playgrounds

A cursed phone number

The famous business card to participate in the game … – Netflix

To participate in the deadly game, participants of Squid Game must call a number that appears on a business card. The only concern: the number in question does indeed belong to a user who has been receiving calls day and night since then. “I have been receiving non-stop calls and written messages since the Squid Game release, interrupting my daily life”, recounted this person whose identity was not disclosed. Other South Koreans with similar phone numbers have also complained of hoaxes. Faced with the rise in these complaints, Netflix announced last Wednesday that it intends to change the scenes that showed this phone number. The eight-digit number broadcast in the first two episodes has since been replaced by a six-digit version that referred to an automatic response stating that “the number dialed is not available”.

A confectionery brought up to date

The dalgona, this cake long associated with extreme poverty, has been brought up to date by the series. – Netflix

The misfortune of some makes the happiness of others. In Seoul, a couple of candy vendors saw their lives change thanks to Squid Game. Every day, they see hundreds of fans hurrying to buy a “dalgona”, the now famous treat that is at the heart of one of the challenges for the participants. This sugar factory, long associated with the extreme poverty that followed the post-war years, is experiencing a new life. “I am happy because my business is going well and the dalgona has become famous in other countries”, Lim Chang-joo, who opened his stand 25 years ago with his wife, told AFP. The couple also produced between 300 and 400 dalgonas during the three days of filming.

