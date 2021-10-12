so beautiful that we slow down to admire it better

Forza Horizon 5 is exactly as its trailers showed: visually stunning. It is that magnificent game that the Xbox Series X needed to finally assume its overkill.

As amazing as it may sound, the racing game Forza Horizon 5 starts in the air, aboard a plane. But we don’t have to wait very long before seeing the cargo hold open, revealing a large Ford Bronco ready to swallow the ground at high speed. Then in a sequence that would not deny the Fast & Furious saga, the monster animated by several dozen horses is released from the skies, ready to begin its race on a volcano (yes, a volcano).

Hardly the first engine roar heard that we already want to freeze the time to admire the graphics. It’s simple: they are sumptuous.

It’s been almost a year since the Xbox Series X was released and its owners have been patient in the idea of ​​acquiring this game that will really take advantage of the features that make it. the most powerful console market – according to Microsoft. The PS5 had struck entry with Demon’s Souls, then confirmed a few months later with Ratchet & Clank: Rift Part. And, after playing for a few hours at Forza Horizon 5, we can say that the Xbox Series X finally holds its standard bearer.

Graphically, Forza Horizon 5 reaches a very, very high level

The various trailers released by Microsoft offer a nice overview of the graphics of Forza Horizon 5. But seeing them with a controller in your hands is quite a different feeling. It’s hard to imagine how the title developed by Playground Games reaches new heights in terms of rendering, knowing that Forza Horizon 4 was already a very nice game on Xbox One X.

There, we take another step forward in terms of perceived details. Unheard-of precision emerges, allowing you to stroll through a Mexico that is both fictional and photorealistic – fueled by a great variety in terms of the scenery crossed (dense forests, more desert areas, mountainous paths, etc.). You could almost stop and count the small pebbles that decorate the asphalt, even the scratches that betray its age. And when you look up, you enjoy an almost infinite panorama, so the depth of field is immense.

Everything is mind boggling in Forza Horizon 5 : the small drops of rain that will come to bead on the body of your modeled car to perfection (you can feel the studio’s love for cars at every moment), the reflections of a soggy road that will earn you a few outings from track (we will not say anything about those on the hood …), the effect lens flare which will highlight the flashing lights of a truck … Forza Horizon 5 is breathtaking to the point of making you want to stop accelerating in order to admire better – quite simply.





We can already imagine the fans sharing screenshots, each more beautiful than the next, until playing the game of “Real or virtual? “. As a bonus, the Xbox Series X offers two arguments that are hard to overlook: a framerate of 60 fps (without too much impact on fidelity) and almost instantaneous load times.

A racing game above all

Yes Forza Horizon 5 (especially on a TV compatible with Dolby Vision technology), it does not forget to be this super fun racing game either. Accessible, not to say the general public, it uses an open-world structure to allow us to chain events, whether they are serious (classic races) or more atypical (example: chasing a plane, then two motocross, then a pilot in a wingsuit…).

Forza Horizon 5 is more of a concentrate of fun, combined with a pop and colorful atmosphere that makes you want to go on vacation. We are therefore less in pure simulation, even if the driving sensations are there (good job on the feeling of the grip of the different surfaces). Of course, removing some driving aids will offer a bit more of a challenge to purists. By default, Forza Horizon 5 is a very, very accessible game.

In a general way, Forza Horizon 5 is not likely to upset fans of the saga. They are based on the same bases as their predecessors, with full freedom, an immense garage, secrets to unearth, an immense map to browse, content do you want some here… The change of scenery is not to seek on the gameplay side, but Mexican environments designed by Playground Games. This will not prevent Forza Horizon 5 to be, from the outset, a staple of the Xbox Series X – if only to finally make profitable its overpowered console connected to a state-of-the-art OLED television. In any case, we have already booked our ticket for Mexico, departure scheduled for November 9 – from our living room.

