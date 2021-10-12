Société Générale and Crédit du Nord will cut 3,700 jobs by 2025 as part of their merger

The Societe Generale group announces 3,700 net job cuts between 2023 and 2025, as a result of the creation of its new retail bank resulting from the merger of its network with that of Crédit du Nord. “These job cuts will be based on natural departures (estimated at 1,500 per year by 2025) and the priority given to reclassifications and internal mobility”, specifies the group in a press release published Tuesday, October 12. It does not evoke “no forced departure”.

“We use a progressive approach, spread over time”, Sébastien Proto, deputy general manager of the group, assured AFP. “This allows us to start all our training and individual support courses, well in advance of the actual implementation of the transformation.”

“The new model, that is to say the realization of the transformation like the mergers of agencies, for example, will start in 2023 and will run until 2025“, added Sébastien Proto.

The Societe Generale group filed a file on Tuesday with its social partners specifying the model and detailed organization of its new retail bank in France. It is based on “a complete fusion” the two retail banks Crédit du Nord and Société Générale: “A single bank, with a single network, a single head office, and a single IT system, serving nearly 10 million customers and with more than 25,000 employees”, underlines the group.





The bank will benefit from“a territorial network of 1,450 agencies ensuring maintenance in the same cities as today”. In total, the two networks held some 2,100 at the end of 2020, sometimes close to each other.

This territorial anchoring should be reflected in the group’s brand strategy, which will have a national brand, associated with regional names among the brands of the Crédit du Nord group (Crédit du Nord, Courtois, Tarneaud, Laydernier, SMC).