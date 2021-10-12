Solar flare will hit Earth, possibly Northern Lights as far as Scotland

The alert can be frightening, but the effects should be limited. The US Space Weather Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceans and Atmosphere Administration (NOAA) is warning that a massive solar flare will hit planet Earth in the next few hours.

According to US authorities, the solar flare was spotted on Saturday on the side of the Sun that directly faces Earth. The phenomenon could disrupt the power grid in high latitudes as well as satellites.



The NOAA places this geomagnetic storm in category 2, that is to say of level ” moderately strong “. This scale has five levels, from G1 (minor) to G5 (extreme). Category 2 corresponds to an average frequency of 55 episodes per year.

” Event analysis and model suggest the eruption arrived around noon in the United States on October 11, with effects persisting through October 12 », Writes the American agency. In French hours, the phenomenon would affect the Earth from the end of the afternoon on Monday and should last until Tuesday afternoon.





Northern lights expected

But the most visible phenomenon of solar storms is also the most beautiful: the more powerful the eruption, the more the northern lights are visible to the south. This one should unfortunately not illuminate the skies of France, but the phenomenon is judged ” possible In New York and much of Scotland.

The Aurora Watch UK site, run by Lancaster University, says the best times in France to see these auroras will be between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. and then around 4 a.m.

The Northern Lights are created when energized particles from the sun strike the Earth’s upper atmosphere at very high speeds. A spectacle that some inhabitants of the Nord and Pas-de-Calais had been able to admire in 2015.