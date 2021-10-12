Somalia is granted most of Kenya’s claimed maritime area

Kenya maintains that it has sovereignty over the disputed area since 1979, when the state fixed the limits of its exclusive economic zone. STRINGER / AFP

Nairobi and Mogadishu have clashed over the course of their maritime border for years, both claiming sovereignty over a vast maritime area that may harbor oil and gas fields. By granting Somalia most of this area of ​​the Indian Ocean rich in fish and potential hydrocarbons, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague put an end to the procedure launched in 2014 by Mogadishu and which regularly escalates. the already tumultuous relations between the two neighbors of East Africa.

The highest court of the United Nations ruled on Tuesday, October 12 that there was no “No agreed maritime boundary” and drew a new border close to that claimed by Somalia. Kenya retains part of the disputed water triangle between the two countries, which spans over 100,000 square kilometers. Prior to the decision, Kenya had accused the court of bias and has already indicated that it did not recognize the jurisdiction of the Court, created in 1946 to settle disputes between member states. The decisions of the ICJ are binding on the parties and are final, but the Court has no binding means to enforce them. However, it can refer violations to the United Nations.





The President of Somalia on Tuesday asked Kenya to “Respect international law” after the decision of the ICJ. “We expect the neighboring country, Kenya, to respect international law and abandon its ambition”, said Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, said Farmajo, adding that Somalia “Complied” to this decision.

Somalia, located to the east of Kenya, claimed that its maritime border with Kenya should be delimited in the extension of its land border, in a south-eastern direction. For its part, Kenya believed that the border at sea should be drawn in a straight line to the east, thus giving it more maritime territory.

“Obvious and inherent bias”

Nairobi has maintained sovereignty over the disputed area since 1979, when Kenya set the limits of its exclusive economic zone. Kenya notably granted three oil exploration permits in the area concerned to the Italian company ENI, contested by Somalia.

In 2009, the two neighbors agreed to settle their dispute through bilateral negotiations. But these have not been successful. Somalia therefore seized the ICJ in 2014, which, despite protests from Kenya, declared itself competent in February 2017. Tensions between the two neighbors reached a peak in February 2019 when Nairobi recalled its ambassador to Mogadishu, accusing Somalia for auctioning oil and gas fields in the disputed area.

In March, Nairobi said it would no longer attend court hearings after the court refused to allow further delays in the case. Kenya this time announced on Friday that it no longer recognizes the jurisdiction of the ICJ. The Kenyan foreign ministry accused the jurisdiction of “Obvious and inherent bias”. “In addition to withdrawing its participation in the ongoing affair, Kenya (…) also joined with many other members of the United Nations in withdrawing its recognition of the compulsory jurisdiction of the court ”, he said last week.