Soon a pill against the Covid-19? The Merck laboratory submits a drug authorization request

What if this is it? The American laboratory Merck announced Monday that it had requested emergency authorization in the United States for its pill against Covid-19, an easy-to-administer remedy called to become a crucial tool in the fight against the pandemic, because it is complementary to vaccines.

It is a small pill that can be swallowed in a simple glass of water and which, according to the latest tests, halves the risk of death and hospitalization. Molnupiravir is a particularly effective treatment in patients with comorbidities, assures the American laboratory Merck, which produces the so-called miracle pill.

The condition for it to work? Take it within 5 days of being contaminated with Sars-Cov-2. This new drug is a significant advance in the fight against Covid-19, says the laboratory. The American company has therefore filed an emergency authorization request in the United States but claims to work actively with other drug agencies.

The goal: to be able to sell these pills all over the world. Antivirals like molnupiravir work by decreasing the ability of a virus to replicate, thereby slowing down the disease. Their application can be twofold: both to allow people already affected not to suffer from serious symptoms, but also to those who have been in close contact not to develop it.





And the market is huge. In anticipation, the group has already started large-scale production of molnupiravir and plans to manufacture the doses needed for 10 million treatments by the end of the year. And Merck has already made agreements with some states, including the United States, which plan to buy 1.7 million if molnupiravir is approved.

The rate of hospitalization or death in patients who received the drug was 7.3%, compared with 14.1% in those who received placebo. No deaths were observed in people treated with molnupiravir, compared to 8 in the second group.

The results were convincing enough that an independent data monitoring committee, in consultation with the FDA, decided to stop the trial prematurely. As the market is potentially huge, several laboratories have positioned themselves in this niche.

Pfizer is currently testing its own antiviral treatment, called PF-07321332, on thousands of people, both to assess its effectiveness on people already infected with Covid-19, as well as in those close to a person who has contracted the virus. disease, in order to prevent them from developing it in turn.

On Monday, we learned that Europe has started the evaluation of Ronapreve. This antibody treatment from the Roche laboratory, based in Switzerland, is administered intravenously in the hospital. And the first results also seem promising.