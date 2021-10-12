Soso Maness interrupts his concert to rescue a young woman

The Marseille rapper, on stage last weekend in the Landes, intervened to help a young woman, annoyed by a man in the audience.

“Leave her alone, please!” … The scene has been circulating on social networks for several days. We see rapper Soso Maness, who performed on October 8 on the stage of the You F Festival in Narosse in the Landes, interrupting his concert to put in his place a guy who was bothering a young woman.

“Leave her alone. Brother, I already told you once, respect women”, launches the Marseille rapper, acclaimed by the public. “I’ve been seeing you for a while, he continues. Party quietly, okay?”

Very relayed on social networks

Filmed and widely relayed on social networks, the sequence elicited many positive reactions to Soso Maness. The Marseille rapper and the Parisian PLK made France dance this summer to the rhythm of the tube Petrushka.





The arrival of Soso Maness at this festival was also controversial, due to comments hostile to the police made by the rapper last September. The mayor of Dax and the prefect of the Landes had announced Friday, October 8 that they would not participate in the Festival.

The prefect of Landes Cécile Bigot-Dekeyzer had thus condemned in a press release “the very negative remarks made by the rapper against the police officers” which had aroused a “very strong controversy” on September 10, when spectators attending a concert of the Marseille rapper at the Fête de l’Humanité had resumed in chorus with him “everyone, everyone hates the police”.