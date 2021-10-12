Soso Maness quits concert to help harassed girl

With Petrushka and his remix, which made a hit this summer, Soso Maness is in full buzz and continues a tour of shows . The one – this has narrowly stopped the aggression of one of his fans during his concert, by stopping the live .

We knew Soso Maness was a good guy, and his kindness is known . What we knew less is that the rapper from Marseille is a bit feminist around the edges . During one of his concerts, this weekend of October 9, Soso simply stopped the music to defend a young woman .

Big correction for the stalker

On a video that quickly turned on the networks, we see very clearly Soso Maness stopping the concert to resume a man who in all likelihood had been harassing a young woman since the start of the concert . An attitude that did not escape the rapper of 13, and that the latter did not let pass .

In a few sentences, the Marseille artist firmly destroys the alleged harasser: “buddy, leave – the quiet please “, say again – t – there four times in a row . A great example of what men can do to help women in their cause, and it even expands: “respect women”. Even though Soso Maness never spoke up on feminism, we can guess that, probably, he was very annoyed by a man who insisted too much on one of the women in the front row. .

At a time when rap, and the music industry as a whole, is widely criticized for discriminating against women, the gesture of Soso Maness is good, and give hope . Because rap concerts, and especially those of the Marseille rapper, are made for fun, and the latter will not let women have less fun than men .