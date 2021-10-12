SpaceX founder still mocks Jeff Bezos on social media

The “squabble” between the two bosses of the tech giants is once again on the networks, against a backdrop of money, the monopoly of high-speed Internet from space and the conquest of space.

Orbital battle

Definitely the small quarrel interposed between the boss of Blue Origin and Amazon, Jeff Bezos, and that of SpaceX, Elon Musk, translates a war of ego of great magnitude. A while ago, Elon Musk criticized Jeff Bezos on Twitter because his rival wanted to stop the deployment of his Starlink satellites, guarantors of high-speed Internet access from space. The founder of electric cars Tesla then tweeted: “ It turns out that Besos retired in order to pursue full-time legal work against SpaceX … “. The megalomaniac was then referring to Bezos retiring from his position as CEO of Amazon to focus on Kuiper Systems, his satellite internet company, and the “war” of satellite deployment.

We know that a legal battle is taking place between SpaceX and Kuiper Systems on this subject. Amazon (via its subsidiary Kuiper Systems therefore) urged the United States Federal Communications Commission to reject an update to SpaceX’s Starlink plan, and its request for authorization to launch its constellation of satellites. Musk had counterattacked by stipulating that this was an attempt to delay on the part of the e-commerce giant, due to a lack of progress in the space field.





I am the richest

Against the backdrop of space conquest, the race for the first place of “the richest man in the world” between the two bosses is not far away. While Elon Musk has just gained the upper hand and widened the gap (from $ 182 billion on August 17, his fortune shot to $ 209 billion in early October before jumping to over $ 10 billion last week), he reportedly responded to a preliminary tweet from Bezos, touting Amazon’s prosperity, by an emoji representing a silver medal. It is therefore a pike to remind him of his late fortune.

Listen and be open, but don’t let anybody tell you who you are. This was just one of the many stories telling us all the ways we were going to fail. Today, Amazon is one of the world’s most successful companies and has revolutionized two entirely different industries. pic.twitter.com/MgMsQHwqZl October 11, 2021

Indeed, according to Bloomberg, the professional capital of Elon Musk would be $ 222 billion against 191 billion for that of Jeff Bezos, a difference of more than $ 30 billion. Still according to Bloomberg, SpaceX would thus be worth more than four times Blue Origin, which Bezos finances with its own funds.

Who will be the first on the Moon in 2024?

If these interposed offensives act as quarrels, they hide attempts at destabilization in the race for the orbit of their respective companies. In this battle, Blue Origin has lost Artemis contract with NASA which aims to send men back to the moon by 2024, which SpaceX obviously claims. But the company of Jeff Bezos thus attacked last April the choice of NASA to entrust the future lander to that of Elon Musk. The case seems currently at a standstill, and mired in legal proceedings.