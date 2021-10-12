SpaceX to launch a ‘factory’ in space in 2023

Why create a factory on Earth when you can have one in space? An American startup has plans to deploy a sort of factory in orbit around the Earth. This modest-sized prototype will be shipped by SpaceX in 2023.

Earth orbit has already been the scene of all kinds of expeditions. We have sent satellites, rockets, shuttles, telescopes, stations, astronauts, animals, tourists and even machines whose role we are not too sure of. But factories in space? This is out of the ordinary. This side step in the daily aerospace industry is offered by the startup Varda Space Industries.

A prototype factory in orbit in 2023

She dreams of being able to deploy production resources in orbit in order to benefit, she explains on her site, from microgravity manufacturing conditions. For this, a long enough space stay is planned, because the effects of microgravity will not be noticeable before. And precisely, this dream should be materialized in 2023, with a very first dispatch, reports SpaceNews.

It is with the help of SpaceX that the Varda plant will leave Earth, using a Falcon 9 rocket. The machine will in principle remain in space for three months before returning. More exactly, it is an atmospheric reentry capsule that will make the way back. It is not clear whether the actual production unit is intended to stay up there or whether it will have to be rushed into the atmosphere for it to burn.

We do not yet know what the volume will be occupied by the couple manufacturing plant and atmospheric re-entry capsule, but it is clear that Varda will take advantage of SpaceX’s space carpooling service to transport its prototype. This consists in bringing together several customers who could not afford to pay, alone, a flight so that they can afford it by leaving together.





A question arises: what type of production would have enough value to accept the inevitably high costs of an industrial deployment in space, when one could object that it is enough to build a factory on Earth, for a less amount? ? TechCrunch suggests particular materials, such as fabrics from bioprinting or specialized semiconductors, could justify this adventure.

Another difficulty that must be taken into account: access to space for a factory, a fortiori state-of-the-art, requires ensuring that no instrument undergoes the slightest disturbance so that it is fully operational once the factory is in place. Indeed, takeoff causes strong jolts and vibrations. However, much more valuable and fragile payloads have already taken off without a hitch.

Take-off at the start of 2023 will be a big first for Varda and the success of this first test will determine the profile of the other two take-offs. Varda will only be responsible for manufacturing the factory: for the space vehicle that will accommodate it as well as for the atmospheric reentry capsule, it will be Rocket Lab, a rival company of SpaceX. The startup wants to be able to repatriate between 40 and 60 kg of manufactured products.

It should be noted that if the path taken by Varda is unusual, this company is not necessarily the first to survey it. One could, for example, point out that the International Space Station has benefited from a state-of-the-art three-dimensional printer which enables certain tools to be manufactured. There are also other projects, encouraged by NASA or the European Union, on this subject.

Photo credit of the one:

SpaceX

Share on social media

The continuation in video