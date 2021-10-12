Steve Nash kicked out of the process at the Nets, that’s nonsense

Four men will decide whether or not Kyrie Irving will be able to play with the Brooklyn Nets this season while being unavailable for home games, the fault of his refusal to be vaccinated. A council of wise men which therefore brings together Joe tsai, the owner, Sean marks, the GM, as well as … Kevin Durant and James harden, the other two superstars of the team. All the important figures of the organization except … Steve nash, the coach.

The former MVP will therefore have to comply with a decision without really influencing it. It’s still strange. He should be the first concerned! What message is sent to the Canadian coach? Harden and Durant can defend their friend but he cannot impose his ideas? His philosophy?

Four men will decide Kyrie’s fate, her NBA future is at stake





Because at the same time, it is Steve Nash who will be judged on the results of the team. He will have to find a formula to develop an alchemy while alternating with a leader – and therefore a system – different every other match. He who will have to make his players understand that they will sometimes be holders before heating the bench when Irving returns.

He deserves to have his say. Whether for or against elsewhere. Durant has already made it clear that he sees his comrade as a full member of the Nets, even though he hasn’t been playing at the Barclay Center this season. His position as the world’s best player and superstar could help him influence the final decision.