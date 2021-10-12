Stocks to watch tomorrow on the Paris Stock Exchange – Wednesday, October 13, 2021

(AOF) – Eurobio Scientific

Eurobio Scientific published half-year net income (as of June 30, 2021) of € 33.1 million, up 28.7% year-on-year. EBITDA more than doubled (+ 109.5%) to 42.5 million euros. Under the effect of a favorable product mix, the gross margin rate rose to 57%, compared to 49% in the first half of 2020, thanks in particular to the increase in sales of proprietary products, including on the Covid-19 range . In addition, operating expenses grew significantly less quickly than turnover.

Ekinops

In the third quarter of its 2021 financial year, Ekinops achieved consolidated sales of 24.1 million euros, up 11%. At constant exchange rates, the turnover of the specialist in telecommunications solutions showed organic growth of 12%. In the wake of the first half of the year, this third quarter was notably marked by strong commercial momentum for optical transport solutions across all geographic areas.

GL Events

The group specializing in events will publish (after market close) its turnover for the third quarter.

Implanet

Implanet’s third quarter 2021 revenue grew 21% to € 2.1 million. The spine activity of a medical technology company specializing in spinal implants grew strongly by 49% to € 1.8 million. Cumulatively, at the end of September 2021, Implanet’s sales amounted to 5.83 million euros, up 34% compared to the first nine months of 2020 and up 5% compared to the same period in 2019.





Kaufman & Broad

Kaufman & Broad and Banque des Territoires (Caisse des Dépôts Group) are joining forces in a new joint venture, to strengthen the residential offer dedicated to aging well in France. 51% owned by the property developer and 49% by Banque des Territoires, the mission of SCI KetB Seniors is to acquire senior residences in the future state of completion from the Kaufman & Broad group, then to entrust the operation to Cozy Diem, a joint venture of Kaufman & Broad and Sérénis.

LVMH

LVMH achieved sales of 44.2 billion euros in the first nine months of 2021, up 46% over one year. Over this period, the organic sales growth of the world number one in luxury was 40% compared to 2020, including 20% ​​in the third quarter. Compared with 2019, organic growth over the first nine months of 2021 was 11%, with trends in the third quarter (+ 11%) comparable to those of the first half, whether by activity or by region.

Vilmorin

The seed producer will publish their annual results.

World travelers

The tour operator will publish (after market close) its half-year results.