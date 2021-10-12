Stormy Daniels, the attractive soldier, the hand dodged … The revelations of a former spokesperson on the Trump couple

His book could have been titled The war of egos. In I’ll Take Your Questions Now (1), published Tuesday, October 5 internationally (HarperCollins), Stephanie Grisham, spokesperson for Donald Trump – from 2019 to 2020 -, then chief of staff to his wife Melania – 2020 to 2021 -, looks back on his tumultuous years in the White House. The former press attaché paints a vitriolic portrait of the clan, between narcissism, low blows and pretenses. She sheds light on moments that could have nabbed the whole world, with the strange jacket “I don’t care, do you?” of the former first lady, at the ceremony during which she rejected her husband’s hand. An experience so eventful that Stephanie Grisham compares the White House of the time to “a caravan on fire, launched at full speed on a warehouse of fireworks”. His book is also likely to spark sparks.

Donald Trump’s hand rejected

During Donald Trump’s tenure, his wife’s icy gestures raised many questions. In 2017, the First Lady had thus rejected in public the hand of the former president, during an official visit to Israel. Stephanie Grisham provides an explanation for this attitude. “For those who want to know, Mrs. Trump ‘pushed’ her husband’s hand that day because she thought it was a breach of protocol to hold hands during such a formal ceremony,” she. Melania liked to follow the rules, sometimes too much, and her husband knew it. He often tried to hold her hand to annoy her. “

The jacket of discord



AFP Forum

The former assistant also remembers the scandal caused by Melania Trump’s Zara jacket, in June 2018, during an official visit by the former first lady to undocumented children. The garment indeed had a unique message: “I don’t care at all, do you?” A choice that was not political, would have supported Melania Trump to her chief of staff. But following this diplomatic incident, Donald Trump is said to have summoned his wife to the Oval Office for the first time. He would have yelled at her and asked, swearing, why she had behaved like that. Before opting for an explanation of his own: this message was actually addressed to the “fake news” media.

Stormy Daniels and the Military



Abaca

The former spokesperson also relates how the former First Lady decided to “humiliate her husband” after the revelation of her affair with porn actress Stormy Daniels. For Donald Trump’s first speech on the state of the union, Melania Trump had thus arrived at the arm of a soldier “with an attractive appearance”, selected by her assistant, because the ground was according to her “too slippery” . Which, according to Stephanie Grisham, was just a pretext to embarrass her husband. “I laughed inwardly because I had seen her riding muddy roads in heels,” she adds.

Melania Trump would have also told him that she did not “want to look like Hillary Clinton” whose whole world had known that her husband had cheated on her. “The latter boarded Marine One holding her husband’s hand after the news of her affair with Monica (Lewinsky, Editor’s note), and it was hopeless, ”would have added the former first lady. Which, according to Stephanie Grisham, did not give any credit to Donald Trump’s denials concerning his affair with the actress. “Oh, please, are you kidding?” she would have slipped to her former assistant. I don’t believe a word of it. “

Rasputin “and” the princess “



Getty Images

Two members of the Trump family were also reportedly caught in the White House turmoil. For Stephanie Grisham, during Donald Trump’s tenure, her daughter Ivanka and her son-in-law Jared Kushner “seemed to become more and more powerful”. The youngest of the former president would have made it a point of honor to impose herself in meetings in which she was not supposed to participate. So much so that Melania Trump would have nicknamed her “Princess”. Ivanka Trump and her husband would have tried to invite themselves to the meeting between Queen Elizabeth II, Melania and Donald Trump, on the occasion of their arrival in England. However, the presence of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump would have constituted a breach of protocol. The latter would have finally been turned away, because there was no more room on board the presidential helicopter. “Jared and Ivanka thought they were the royal family of the United States,” explains the author. Just like William and Kate in the UK. ” But Melania didn’t understand it that way.





Big crises and little quirks



Abaca

Stephanie Grisham also reveals the little quirks and other gloomy secrets of the former president. She says so, according to the New York Times, how Donald Trump’s entourage would have appointed a White House official to watch over him, nicknamed “the man of music”. The latter would be none other than Max Miller, the author’s former boyfriend, now vying for a deputy post in Ohio. His mission: to broadcast the president’s favorite songs in order to calm him down when he was on the verge of having a nervous breakdown. Stephanie Grisham also mentions the hairstyle of the former president in her book. “Donald Trump’s hair, when it was not perfectly styled, was a feast for the eyes,” she laughs. By explaining that the former head of state used a comb, a hair dryer and “tons of hairspray” to style his hair. “Her hair was much longer than I imagined (…)”, she continues. Hair that Donald Trump cut himself using a “huge pair of scissors”, which could “probably cut a ribbon during the inauguration of one of its properties,” she jokes.

Inappropriate remarks



Getty Images

But the former chief of staff also evokes a darker aspect of Donald Trump’s personality. She thus affirms that the former president was “obsessed” by a press officer, whose name she does not mention. At the time, the head of state would have constantly asked where the young woman was, and would have demanded that she be taken to his cabin, aboard Air Force One, so that he could “look at her behind”. The former leader is said to have behaved just as badly with Stephanie Grisham herself. He allegedly summoned her to the presidential plane one day, to assure her that his penis was not small or “mushroom-shaped”, as Stormy Daniels claimed in the media. Donald Trump also reportedly asked his press secretary’s boyfriend if she was good in bed.

In video, the Trumps, their ruthless universe

Trump, political animal?

Stephanie Grisham’s book also looks at the unorthodox methods used by Donald Trump in the performance of his duties. As for example during his diplomatic missions: during a summit in Osaka in 2019, he met Vladimir Putin while relations between the United States and Russia were strained. Before their joint press conference in front of journalists whom he likes to tax “animals”, Trump takes the Russian president aside: “Ok, I’m going to play tough with you for a few minutes. But it will be for the cameras, and when the reporters are gone, we will talk together. You understand.””

In terms of internal politics, the other side of the picture is also gloomy. According to Stephanie Grisham, Donald Trump’s teams were sometimes forced to lie to the head of state. After the death of George HW Bush, in November 2018, they chartered the Air Force One plane to transport the coffin of the deceased to the place of the funeral, accompanied by his family and Sully, his service dog. But hide the whole operation from the incumbent president: “We knew it would bother him (Donald Trump, Editor’s note), even on a brief trip, argues Stephanie Grisham. Corpses, death, disease – all of those things really seemed to scare him. ” Not to mention the manifest disenchantment of the former president for the Bush family.

Listen to the editorial podcast

Donald Trump’s response

The words of Stephanie Grisham did not of course leave Donald Trump unmoved. The latter recently cracked a well-felt response. “Stephanie was not made for this job, it was obvious from the start,” he said in a statement. His former press officer would, according to him, become “very angry and embittered” after a breakup. “She had big problems and we thought she had to sort them out on her own,” he adds. Now she is paid like everyone else by a leftist publishing house to say mean and false things. “

In a column published by the Washington post, on Tuesday, October 5, Stephanie Grisham claims that Donald and Melania Trump also turned a blind eye to the domestic violence she allegedly suffered; an article titled, “Stephanie Grisham: Told Trumps My Relationship with White House Employee Was Abusive.” They didn’t seem to care. ” Stephanie Grisham will not resign, however, until January 2021, outraged by the attack led by supporters of Donald Trump on the Capitol. Before taking the pen to reveal the other side of the decor in a work that is already sparking a lot of ink.