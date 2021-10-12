Such a great sun: welcome to little Aaron, actress Aurore Delplace has become a mother

The actress Aurore Delplace, who plays the lawyer Johanna Lemeur in the Montpellier series Un si grand soleil, has just given birth to a little Aaron.

As usual, it is with humor that the actress Aurore Delplace and her companion, the actor Kevin Levy, announced the good news this Sunday, October 10. The 34-year-old Belgian, who plays the lawyer Johanna Lemeur in the France Television series Such a great sun, posted a video on his social media announcing the birth of his son on Friday, October 8. “Aaron is finally here! This storm of unconditional love is incredible. Kevin Levy, I love you endlessly… well, almost as much as your son.”

This storm of unconditional love is incredible. Kevin Levy, I love you endlessly… well, almost as much as your son

On September 3, the actress had left the shooting of the series to focus on her pregnancy. The production of the series shot in Montpellier and broadcast every evening on France 2 confirmed to us that the mother and the newborn were doing well.





The whole family will join in a few days the house in the north of Montpellier in which the couple settled a few months ago. We will therefore have to wait a little bit before seeing Johanna Lemeur again in Such a great sun. According to our information, the return of the character in the France Television series is in the process of being written.

READ ALSO – Aurore Delplace from the series Un si grand soleil: “Johanna brought me strength”