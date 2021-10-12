Superman will show his bisexuality in the next comic

In a comic book coming out in November, the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent, will fall in love with a man and take responsibility for his “identity” of “Bisexual”, announces the publishing house.

In a comic book coming out in November, the new Superman, the son of Clark Kent, will fall in love with a man and take responsibility for his “identity” of “Bisexual”, announced Monday, October 11 the publisher DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Bros., a new illustration of the adaptation of American comics to changing mores.

“I have always said that everyone needed heroes and had the right to represent themselves in these heroes”, explained the author of the comic, Tom Taylor, quoted in a press release illustrated by a drawing by the artist John Timms, where the son of Superman, Jon Kent, kisses on the mouth a young man, a journalist named Jay Nakamura . The DC Comics ad is headlined: “Jon Kent has found his identity (…) The new Superman is displayed as bisexual.” Tom Taylor believes that “Superman’s symbol has always been hope, truth and justice. Today this symbol is something more (and) more people can relate to the most powerful superhero in comics ”.





In an August issue of Superman, Jon Kent, son of Clark Kent and journalist Lois Lane, befriends reporter Jay Nakamura. In the issue to appear on November 9 in the United States, this relationship will turn into a romantic romance. This summer, the rumor of a “gay Superman” and of a “coming out” of the superhero had agitated the specialized publications and the sites of fans. And this is not the first time that American comics want to be more in tune with the diversity of society: the Aquaman series had highlighted this summer a black and gay superhero, while in the last edition of the comic Batman, Robin also portrayed himself as bisexual.

For Ben Saunders, professor and specialist in the study of comics and cartoons, the era is “Less corseted” and it’s “A very good thing”. “With the consequence that popular culture has integrated what some have known for a while: superheroes have always been, potentially, a little “Queer”, considers the researcher. In this new Superman series titled Son of Kal-El, Jon Kent is a superhero with different concerns from his father’s: he is very involved against social injustices, climate change and the refugee crisis.