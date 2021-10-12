Switzerland: Xherdan Shaqiri despite himself at the heart of a controversy

Despite himself, Xherdan Shaqiri has been at the heart of a controversy between Switzerland and Serbia since this weekend. A spectator managed to outsmart the security to come and dress the OL player in a Kosovo Liberation Army jacket during an interview after the match against Northern Ireland on Saturday. A gesture that angered the Serbian Federation.

On Saturday, the end of the match between Switzerland and Northern Ireland was whistled for a few minutes when Xherdan Shaqiri quietly answering questions for a television interview. After the 2-0 victory for the Nati, the OL player smiles and the intervention of a spectator who dresses him in a jacket does not seem to disturb him more than that.





Except that it is not just any garment because it bears the crest of the KLA, the Kosovo Liberation Army. As a reminder, the offensive midfielder comes from this state, formerly a Serbian province, which has been in conflict with Serbia for many years.

Serbia calls for sanctions against Shaqiri

Shaqiri remains calm and immediately removes the jacket. If the Rhone is obviously not at the origin of the incident, the Serbian Federation is deeply upset by these images. “We are currently preparing a protest letter which we will send to FIFA during the day, wrote Jovan surbatovic, the secretary general, on the website of the Serbian Federation. We will demand an urgent reaction and the strictest sanctions against Shaqiri for promoting the criminal terrorist organization “UCK” in a statement to the media. ”

The Swiss Federation has also communicated, defending its captain during this meeting. “It is unacceptable that people want to use football stadiums, and in this case interviewing a player after a match, for political propaganda purposes. Xherdan Shaqiri reacted in an exemplary manner, remained calm and did not did not react, she indicated on Twitter. The man was questioned by the police and an immediate stadium ban was imposed on him.“

Lithuania-Switzerland Tuesday

On the ground, the Helvetii will face Lithuania on Tuesday at 8.45 p.m. 2nd in their group, they have the opportunity to come back to equality with Italy in the event of victory.