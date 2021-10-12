Tattoo and promise: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) calms the game after the whistles of San Siro

When he thinks about it, Gianluigi Donnarumma probably still has ringing ears. Last Wednesday, during the Nations League semi-final between Italy and Spain, the PSG goalkeeper received a rather hostile reception from San Siro, his former stadium, who did not really forgive him his way of leaving AC Milan last June. Insults, whistles: everything is there. Suffice to say that the Italian international had not really had a good evening.

Donnarumma hissed: “The fracture is too big to mend”

Almost a week later, Donnarumma returned to this episode on the microphone of the Italian satirical show “Le Iene.” To make peace with his former tifosi, “Gigio” even accepted a washable tattoo from the Lombard club. Then the journalist asked him to promise to make it a permanent one upon his return to Paris. “We’ll see, we’ll see… Okay okay!“, joked the Parisian doorman, who said to himself”saddened“by the whistles.





“I spent 8 years in Milan and it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro, he confided. I grew up here and I remain a supporter of the club, a “cuore rossonero”. You don’t forget eight years like that. I will always appreciate the tifosi of AC Milan (…) I hope to be better received next time.“Not sure if he’s heard, but who doesn’t try …

