Tattoo and promise: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) calms the game after the whistles of San Siro

Donnarumma hissed: “The fracture is too big to mend”
Almost a week later, Donnarumma returned to this episode on the microphone of the Italian satirical show “Le Iene.” To make peace with his former tifosi, “Gigio” even accepted a washable tattoo from the Lombard club. Then the journalist asked him to promise to make it a permanent one upon his return to Paris. “We’ll see, we’ll see… Okay okay!“, joked the Parisian doorman, who said to himself”saddened“by the whistles.
“I spent 8 years in Milan and it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro, he confided. I grew up here and I remain a supporter of the club, a “cuore rossonero”. You don’t forget eight years like that. I will always appreciate the tifosi of AC Milan (…) I hope to be better received next time.“Not sure if he’s heard, but who doesn’t try …
