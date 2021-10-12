More

    Tattoo and promise: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) calms the game after the whistles of San Siro

    Sports


    When he thinks about it, Gianluigi Donnarumma probably still has ringing ears. Last Wednesday, during the Nations League semi-final between Italy and Spain, the PSG goalkeeper received a rather hostile reception from San Siro, his former stadium, who did not really forgive him his way of leaving AC Milan last June. Insults, whistles: everything is there. Suffice to say that the Italian international had not really had a good evening.

    Donnarumma hissed: “The fracture is too big to mend”

    Almost a week later, Donnarumma returned to this episode on the microphone of the Italian satirical show “Le Iene.” To make peace with his former tifosi, “Gigio” even accepted a washable tattoo from the Lombard club. Then the journalist asked him to promise to make it a permanent one upon his return to Paris. “We’ll see, we’ll see… Okay okay!“, joked the Parisian doorman, who said to himself”saddened“by the whistles.


    League of Nations

    Courtois attacks UEFA and FIFA: “They just care about lining their pockets”

    YESTERDAY At 9:57 AM

    I spent 8 years in Milan and it’s always an emotion to come back to San Siro, he confided. I grew up here and I remain a supporter of the club, a “cuore rossonero”. You don’t forget eight years like that. I will always appreciate the tifosi of AC Milan (…) I hope to be better received next time.“Not sure if he’s heard, but who doesn’t try …

    League of Nations

    How Italy wants to make up for the lack of a top-level No.9

    10/07/2021 at 1:09 PM

    League of Nations

    Martinez: “This golden generation must be the engine of Belgian football for the next 20 years”

    10/05/2021 at 9:53 PM


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articlethe electric retrofit too much?
    Next articlewhy it is increasingly difficult to model the evolution of the epidemic

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC