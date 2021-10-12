Tax authorities launch hunt for undeclared swimming pools thanks to Google satellite images

Bercy will use satellite images and artificial intelligence.

Swimming pools, verandas, garages … The tax authorities now have a new ally in the hunt for undeclared equipment and extensions: Google, king of tax optimization, whose satellite images will be used to flush out fraudsters.

Bercy relies on this approach, called “innovative land”, to compare the tax declarations that the French fill out with the reality reflected in the photo of their home.

“This consists of using innovative artificial intelligence and big data technologies in order to guarantee better reliability of the bases of local direct taxation from aerial shots of the National Institute of Geographic and Forest Information (IGN). “, explains the General Directorate of Public Finances (DGFiP), in the columns of the Parisian.

Already experienced in 9 departments

Experienced in nine departments (Alpes-Maritimes, Var, Bouches-du-Rhône, Ardèche, Rhône, Haute-Savoie, Vendée, Maine-et-Loire and Morbihan), from this month of October, this control method must then be extended to the national territory.





In short, all the French who have “omitted” to declare a swimming pool, hoping not to increase their tax sheet, will be able to rush to the Google Maps site to check whether their summer playground has been immortalized by the American giant.

Across France

The resolution of the images being of very good quality, the controllers could see everything, even spotting the hanging ball of a caravan behind a car. The Ministry of Economy and Finance is also looking to the internet giant for “the provision of cloud infrastructure and hosting”, as well as “for the development services of artificial intelligence models”.

In 2019, the DGFiP carried out an experiment of the same type using software from the IT company Accenture. It had proven to be incredibly effective. In the Alpes-Maritime department alone, around 3,000 undeclared swimming pools had been spotted in a few weeks.

Bercy has already planned to treat in 2022 “the whole of the metropolitan territory”.