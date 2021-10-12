Teheiura teases Claude who poses with a Game of Thrones actor on Instagram (PHOTO)

This Monday, October 11, Claude Dartois amazed fans of Koh Lanta by posing alongside an actor from Game Of Thrones. For his part, his friend Teheiura could not help but gently laugh at him.
Carried to the skies after his impressive performance at Koh-Lanta, the island of Heroes in 2019, Claude Dartois was a big fan favorite of TF1’s survival game when it launched Koh-Lanta, the Legend end of August. But since then, in Polynesia, the trade winds have turned for the record holder for the individual events. During the airing of the last episodes, some viewers have denounced the attitude “undrinkable” of the adventurer, who would have taken “the melon”. Former candidates for their part regretted that this all-stars anniversary edition turned into “Claude-Lanta”, with a montage that puts too much emphasis on the master driver. Without counting the rumors insinuating that Claude would have made financial pacts with some of his comrades before the start of the game, which the rules prohibit.
When Koh Lanta meet Game Of Thrones
For his part, Claude Dartois is miles away from all these controversies. Literally, since the candidate of Koh Lanta is currently enjoying a dream holiday in Iceland … during which he met an actor from the cult series Game Of Thrones ! This Monday, October 11, the adventurer shared photos of him posing all smiles alongside Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka Thor Bjornsson. This Icelandic sportsman and actor with an imposing physique embodied from season 4 to season 8 the scary Ser Gregor Clegane, alias La Montagne. “I found ‘the Mountain’ in Iceland, Thor Bjornsson” wrote simply in caption of the clichés Claude, not making a mountain of this meeting.
“You are less evil there”
What is not the case of the other adventurers of Koh Lanta, many to react under the photo of Claude Dartois. “Oh” was ecstatic in the comments Laurent Maistret, adding the star emoji in the eyes. Cécilia Siharaj for her part wrote: “Enorrrme”, accompanied by the flame emoji. Brice, who participated in The War of the Chiefs in 2019, had fun: “For the test of the lazy, it would have to be suspended from concrete blocks!” For his part, Teheiura did not fail to grab this pole to tease his friend. “You are less evil there” mocked the Polynesian, accompanying his comment with a laughing emoji. A funny picnic which greatly amused Internet users. It must be said that if Claude has an impressive physique, and is one of the greatest adventurers, he seems very frail and small in his photos as La Montagne’s build is massive. The actor of Game Of Thrones did not steal his nickname.