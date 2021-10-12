Texas governor bans compulsory vaccination in state

The move comes after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees.

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday, October 11, that he was banning all entities in his state, including private companies, from imposing a vaccine requirement on their employees or consumers. “The Covid-19 vaccine is safe, effective and is our best defense against the virus, but it must always be voluntary and never forced”, he tweeted.

Read alsoTexas, bastion of radical conservatism and spearhead of the anti-Biden sling

In his tweet, the governor issued the press release announcing the adopted decree, which states that“No entity in Texas can compel a person, including an employee or a consumer, to be vaccinated against Covid-19 if they object for a reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for reasons of medical reasons “.





The move comes a month after Joe Biden said vaccination would be mandatory for some 100 million workers, federal government officials and private sector employees. His announcement sparked an uproar among Republicans who, in the name of individual freedoms, immediately threatened to take legal action.

Read alsoTexas seeks to ban abortion

Greg Abbott, known to have been fiercely opposed to being required to wear a mask, tested positive for Covid-19 in August, after attending a public indoor event. The governor is fully vaccinated. While these decisions against the need for vaccination and the wearing of a mask won him the support of former President Donald Trump’s followers, they drew strong criticism from Texas Democrats.