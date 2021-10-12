TF1 presents an SVOD offer to charge for free replay

TF1 is testing MyTF1 MAX, a new SVOD offering focused on replay, without advertising, which closely resembles what is already included in Salto. Paradoxical, when we know that TF1 participated in the creation of the French SVOD platform.

The TF1 group will launch, as a test, a paying offer of replay titled MyTF1 MAX, he announced in a press release dated October 11, 2021. No official launch date has been given yet, but a price has been unveiled: it would cost 2.99 euros per month for one year, then 3.99 euros per month. But why ?

All we know is that it will only be available for the moment on computers, mobiles and tablets, in OTT (for over-the-top service, that is to say which is not dependent on an internet service provider) and HD (High Definition).

It will also make it possible to watch the TF1 group’s channels live (TMC, LCI, etc.), which are, let us remember, already free.

We also learn that the big advantage will be based on the total absence of advertising when Internet users want to watch their program “catch up”.

Will free replay disappear from MyTF1?

Do not panic, TF1 immediately clarified that the programs in replay will always be available on MyTF1.fr, which ” will of course remain available free of charge and will continue to offer replay programs as well as live channels and the AVOD offer [l’AVOD est un service gratuit mais avec des pubs, ndlr] “

However, it will be a free replay.

What about Salto?

Does the promise mean anything to you? This is because it is almost exactly what is already included in the subscription to Salto, the French video on demand subscription (SVOD) platform launched last year, and of which TF1 was the one of the three groups to stimulate creation.

The cheapest Salto subscription (one screen) costs 6.99 euros per month, barely double what MyTF1 MAX seems to offer.

However, Salto gives access to much, much more, also without advertising. The platform is a mixture of several services: you can watch the channels of all the TF1, M6 and France Télévisions groups live, watch certain content in replay, have access to unpublished films, series and documentaries, and previews. premieres of some shows. In addition, there are now several ways to watch Salto on your TV, and not just in OTT.

But then, what is TF1 playing? Why launch a service that seems to directly compete with the platform that the company helped create and launch a year ago?

The group has largely contributed, with M6 and France Télévisions, to the creation of Salto, supporting the many constraints and sticks that have been put in their wheels over the years. The three French groups shareholders of Salto even committed in 2019 to invest 135 million euros in the platform, between them, over three years (Les Echos even speak of 250 million over 3 years).

Today, the SVOD platform is finally starting to gain new content and recognition – but still does not communicate on its number of French subscribers. Should we deduce from this that success is not there, and that TF1 prefers to bet on a piece of the pie that would be its own, by capitalizing on its in-house content?





MyTF1 MAX is supposed to offer content in HD, which Salto does not yet do everywhere and for all of its programs.

Is there a secret advantage that we do not yet know about the future MyTF1 Max offer? For example, an agreement reached in July 2021 suggested that the group could ” acquire catch-up television rights for a maximum period of seven days for its digital services in pay access », Which would mean that he could also offer his films in replay for a week – which would then differentiate him from Salto. But for the moment, nothing has been indicated in this direction in the group’s statement.

There is only to take the example, on October 11, 2021, of the episodes of the series Josephine the Guardian Angel available for re-viewing, in the replay window: a quick tour of MyTF1, then of Salto, shows us that there are exactly the same episodes, cut out in the same way. It is, by the way, moreover rather ironic to see how the interfaces are alike.

TF1 would he seek to stand apart? And, above all, will he be the only one to launch next to Salto?

