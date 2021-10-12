The 12 + 256GB model of the mighty Realme X50 Pro 5G is half the price

The Realme X50 Pro 5G can be called a flagship killer, because it offers almost everything that the premium segment offers for a more affordable budget, especially today thanks to this promotion. Indeed, the price of this smartphone equipped with a Snapdragon 865 with 12 GB of RAM goes from 749 euros to only 369 euros at Boulanger.

The batch of smartphones of the year 2020 welcomed some nuggets that we rated 9/10 at Frandroid and that we continue to recommend today, especially with a price drop. This is currently the case with the powerful Realme X50 Pro 5G which benefits from an exceptional 50% discount to become one of the smartphones with the best performance / price ratio on the market.

What to remember from Realme X50 Pro 5G

The quality of the AMOLED screen at 90 Hz

65 W fast charge: from 10 to 100% in 30 min

The power of the Snapdragon 865 + 12 GB RAM combo

Instead of 749 euros at its launch, the 12 + 256 GB version of the Realme X50 Pro 5G is now available in promotion for only 369 euros at Boulanger. It can be found at the same price on Rakuten, but with euros offered for members of Club R.

If the offer mentioned in this article is subsequently no longer available, please take a look below to find other offers for the Realme X50 Pro 5G. The table updates automatically.

The technical sheet of a flagship killer

The X50 Pro 5G is one of those Android smartphones that offer more or less the same features as the high-end references from Samsung – to name only the leader -, but for a much more affordable price. We are still talking about a phone that launched at less than 600 euros for the 8 + 128 GB version, where the starting price of a Galaxy S20 in 2020 was 909 euros. And yet, the technical sheet of Realme’s smartphone does not have to be ashamed of the competition.

First of all, it incorporates a 6.4-inch borderless screen pierced in the top left corner, which has the particularity of being of excellent quality, since AMOLED for infinite contrasts, Full HD + and displaying a 90 Hz refresh for a very appreciable fluidity on a daily basis. Then, performance is obviously there with the Snapdragon 865, a powerful chip from Qualcomm which equipped the majority of premium smartphones last year, and 12 GB of RAM. This configuration now belongs to the older generation, but it still responds today to all the uses that we can have of a smartphone, even to run the latest mobile games in their finest graphic quality.

The photo and the autonomy are not left aside

If the Realme X50 Pro 5G almost obtained the maximum rating on Frandroid, it is also because it did not neglect other aspects in favor of performance. Its 64 + 12 + 8 + 2 megapixel photo module offers great versatility, going from ultra wide-angle to portrait mode and up to 5x hybrid zoom. The shots are generally good quality, although some gaps can be seen in low light. Even double for selfies is okay.





Finally, the autonomy of the Realme X50 Pro 5G is very comfortable with its 4,200 mAh battery. It lasts more than 50 hours for 6 hours of screen on in 60 Hz mode, and a little less in automatic or 90 Hz mode. However, its best advantage comes mainly from its excellent fast charge which goes up to 65 W and which allows you to go from 10 to 100% in less than 30 minutes. This speed illuminates in fact incidentally almost forgotten the lack of wireless charging.

To find out even more, do not hesitate to read our review of the Realme X50 Pro 5G.

9 / 10

The other smartphones of the brand

In order to discover the other references of the Chinese manufacturer, we invite you now to consult our guide to the best Realme smartphones in 2021.