The 3 strengths of the Renault Arkana E-Tech following our test

The compact SUV category is now represented at Renault by the Arkana. And it does not really look like its competitors since, among generalists, it is the first to adopt a coupe profile. The roof plunges towards the rear and despite its technical base of Captur, shorter by 34.1 cm, the two models do not have the same silhouette at all. More aggressive on its front part, it approaches the rear of the Talisman sedan with lights very close to the road. They are also found on the Koléos. Three engines are offered, with the 1.3 TCe EDC7 petrol in 140 hp or 160 hp and the E-Tech hybrid version of 145 hp. Unlike the Captur, this simple hybrid version is not matched with the E-Tech Plug-in plug-in hybrid proposal. Here are the highlights of this new Arkana in three points.

Style and volume

As high as the Captur, a little wider (+ 2.3 cm) and 4.57 meters long, the Arkana sharpens the design of its headlights, its grille and the lines of its hood to stick to a more image. dynamic. The “RS Line” finish sets the standard with its wide blade integrated into the front bumper and contributes to the personality of the model. You might think that favoring style comes at the expense of interior space. But its significant length makes it possible both to obtain a very inclined rear window and to keep a fairly flat roof at the level of the openings. Access to the rear therefore remains easy and the roof clearance inside is sufficient. Then, this additional length is mainly distributed over the rear overhang (+ 25.8 cm) for a generous trunk of 480 liters in hybrid and 513 liters with the bin under the floor of the petrol versions. The tailgate makes loading easier. It is then the wheelbase that gains in length. The space between the front and rear wheels adds 8.1 cm which benefit the legroom of the rear passengers, while the Captur already enjoyed a comfortable value.

The price / equipment ratio

The Renault Arkana is offered in three trim levels. The entry level “Zen” is already sufficient for a pleasant and comfortable vehicle since it notably integrates the front / rear parking aid with reversing camera, the headlights and automatic windshield wipers, the central screen 7 ” Android Auto and Apple CarPlay compatible, hands-free opening, automatic air conditioning, 17 “aluminum rims and full LED headlights.

For € 2,150 more, the “Intens” finish adds a touch of pleasure and an improved presentation with, among other things, the high beam assistant, blind spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, selection of driving modes. driving, the 9.3 “vertical central screen with integrated navigation, the rear center armrest, 18” rims, dark-tinted rear windows and even the rimless interior mirror.

Almost everything that is missing is included in the top-of-the-range “RS Line” equipment level for an additional € 2,750. Included are the body kit and specific 18 “rims, black leather upholstery with red stitching, electric and heated front seats, induction phone charger, semi-automatic parking and” Zanzibar Blue “metallic paint. series.





Only a few options remain available such as the sunroof (900 €), 10 ”digital instrumentation (100 €), the black roof (400 €), level 2 semi-autonomous driving (600 €) or even the 360 ​​° camera (350 €).

Prices are between € 29,700 and € 34,600 excluding options with the 140 hp engine. The 160 hp TCe requires € 1,200 more and the 145 hp E-Tech is offered at € 300 more than the 160 hp.

Very competitive prices, at the best level of the category, with in addition, a very neat quality of presentation.

Fun at the wheel

You shouldn’t be fooled by its relatively sporty appearance, the diamond-cut SUV remains a family vehicle. Efficiency is not its priority but its stable road behavior, its refined steering and its well-controlled body movements despite a ground clearance of 20 cm, provide a pleasant driving. Soundproofing and suspension comfort complete the picture for a well-found compromise.

What might make you hesitate

Apart from a few details such as less efficient road surface filtration at low speed, a driving position taken from the Captur rather straight, uncomfortable rear headrests or the absence of certain equipment available from several competitors such as the head display -high, the full selective matrix headlights or the electric tailgate, you could especially hesitate on the choice of the engine. Between gasoline and hybrid, your proportion of use in urban areas will be decisive. The hybrid provides fluidity on stops and restarts thanks to its exclusively electric operation during these phases and reduces consumption in this environment. Gasoline, less expensive to purchase, will also be efficient over long journeys and will avoid excessive revs during relaunching, which is observed on the E-Tech hybrid system, while retaining the possibility of changing gear. report manually with the paddles of the EDC7 dual-clutch gearbox, for more dynamic pleasure.