the actress reveals her (very) rounded belly for a good cause

This Monday, October 11, Fabienne Carat decided to participate in her own way in the Pink October campaign, aimed at encouraging women to be screened for breast cancer. The former actress of More beautiful life thus revealed her rounded belly.
The secret of her pregnancy finally lifted. For several months, rumors had circulated on social networks according to which Fabienne Carat was pregnant. A few days ago, in an interview with Current wife, the former actress of More beautiful life revealed she was expecting a baby and showed off her rounded belly. 7 months pregnant, the 42-year-old actress preferred to keep it a secret all this time by “modesty”. “I was worried that I wasn’t ready, that I wasn’t up to the task. I told myself that if I dressed in a tighter way, I would have to assume and say to myself ‘this is really true’. And then I knew I would have to face questions that I might not know what to answer “, she had in particular revealed while affirming that she was single, thus remaining secret about the identity of the father.
An action to raise awareness of screening
Fully assuming his baby bump, Fabienne Carat flourishes over the days and now shares with her subscribers on Instagram her daily life as a pregnant woman. But the one who played the role of Samia in the soap opera of France 3 does not forget the causes in which she believes and in particular in Pink October. This action aims to step up breast cancer screening. In France, one in eight women is affected, but screening rates remain far too low, at around 42%. As part of Pink October, many actions are planned throughout the month to encourage screening.
Internet users welcome the initiative
This Monday, October 11, Fabienne Carat, aware of the importance of the campaign aimed at women, decided to participate in her own way on Instagram. Indeed, the young woman decided to pose on a carpet of flowers, thus revealing her very rounded belly. In caption, the actress wrote: “Put aside modesty for life”. In the comments, Internet users were delighted that Fabienne Carat took part in this type of action to raise awareness in her community. “Magnificent photo for this great cause “, can we read in particular. A useful snapshot, for a good cause, to find here.