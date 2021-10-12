the advanced summary of episode 1033 of Tuesday, October 12

Tuesday October 12 in Tomorrow belongs to us, who will celebrate a wedding at Christmas and see a lawyer arrive as well as an attractive photographer … Lizzie made her statement after the kidnapping of Roxane (Raphaële Volkoff). Sara explains to Martin and Georges that she and Roxane were on Dimitri’s trail to help Victoire, in search of her donor and an explanation for her visions. Sara (Camille Genau, who has already been arrested by the police) admits that, the day before, they had gone “put pressure on” to Dimitri and that Roxane had threatened to “swing everything”.

Louise wants to set up striptease parties at Spoon with Damien

Louise (Alexandra Naoum) revised the estimated budget: if they continue at this pace at Spoon, they will exceed their objectives by 115% by the end of the year. Louise congratulates him on his afterwork idea! As for Damien’s fiery striptease, he clearly participated in this success. But Bart is reluctant: “We’re not gonna turn the Spoon into a mess, anyway.” According to Louise, the evening was “fun, isn’t it?” His argument is relentless: “If you follow me on the stip-tease parties, we double our turnover.” Bart is convinced that Damien (who is the actor Adrien Rob?), A science policeman, will never accept, but Louise thinks so. When she explains her idea to Damien, the young man declines the proposal.

François (how Emmanuel Moire prepared for his role) offers students who wish to make a presentation on an author of their choice. According to Angie, that’s not what’s going on “change the world”. Indeed, “It is not with a simple presentation that we will solve the problem of black authors invisible by the National Education”. While François asks who wants to read Du Bellay’s poem on the day’s program, Angie volunteers, climbs onto the table, and instead reads a poem by African-American poet Phillis Wheatley. François asks him to stop but other students in turn climb onto the tables.





Angie defends her beliefs in high school

Chloe (Ingrid Chauvin tells how she relaxed Emmanuel Moire on the set) gives Angie a soap for her attitude and gives her ten hours of glue. “Is it because I don’t do enough local color or because I denounce your program that you are screwing me like that?”, the student protests. “Are you calling me a racist here?”, answers Chloe. Irène, Angie’s mother and the CPE, arrives and goes in the direction of Chloe: “That’s the price to pay for behaving in such a stupid way.” The young girl left, Irene attacks Chloe, reproaching her for not having informed her: “She’s my daughter and it was up to me to handle this story!” Angie speaks in the yard in front of everyone: “My name is Angie Lopez Diallo and I’m sick of not finding myself in our programs…” Some applaud him, except Jordan. He insults him and Jahia slaps him! François intervenes to separate them.

Under questioning, Dimitri denies being involved in the kidnapping of Roxane. He accepts that the police search his home. Sara finds a backpack with Emilie’s wallet in the cellar. Georges (Mayel Elhajaoui makes revelations on the continuation) notices a disturbing resemblance between Emilie and Roxane and decides to place the man in police custody.

Martin passes a soap to Damien, who does his striptease in uniform

Bart has a doubt: is Louise under the spell of Damien? Louise is formal, if her eyes were shining looking at him, it was because she was thinking about the Spoon and their success. Anyway, Damien is not his style, his is rather “tall, blond, jealous”. But she receives a text from the police officer accepting his proposal for the evening! Damien (Adrien Rob reveals his astonishing coincidence between his life and that of his character) performs in a police uniform. Martin and Karim discover the warm atmosphere of the Spoon and sneer at the fantasy related to the uniform, before giving Damien a soap. When Karim reminds that there is nothing serious, Martin dots the “i”: “We got a colleague who’s been kidnapped, all he can do is show his ass and pretend the police are idiots?” Karim offers Martin to take pictures of Damien to display at the police station so that colleagues can laugh at him for weeks. While Martin looks at the penalty incurred for illegal use of the uniform, Anna, finally back, arrives to surprise Karim!

Georges reproaches Victoire for having lied to him. The couple argues. The one that will lead them to rupture? Sara takes Victoire to Dimitri’s cellar but she feels nothing and, according to her, this is not the room she sees in her flashes. Sara is distraught because it is her only track to find Roxane. In the place where this one is held prisoner, she discovers a photo, undoubtedly of Emilie.