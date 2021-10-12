The automated offside should be ready for the 2022 World Cup

After the goal-line technology and VAR, automated offside. Present in Paris as part of the Arbitration Days, Arsène Wenger confirmed on Tuesday “That there was a good chance” that this technology be implemented at the next World Cup, in Qatar in 2022.
FIFA’s head of world football development clarified how it works: “Right now, live, there will be a decision sent to a linesman. “ However, he could not say more: “It’s already working, but I am bound by secrecy. It’s secret-defense. But that will be the next of the big evolutions in arbitration. “
He had already declared himself in favor of this technology in the British daily The Times in April. “On average, we have to wait around 70 seconds, sometimes 1 minute and 20 seconds, explained the Frenchman. This is so important because we see that many celebrations are subsequently canceled for marginal situations. “
The system would be able to detect the pass and instantly locate the target player’s position. Based on artificial intelligence, this technology would therefore allow referees to make their decision immediately. Without waiting more than a minute.