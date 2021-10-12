The Cac 40 under pressure from energy prices and IMF forecasts, Market news

The Paris Bourse clearly lacked energy. Following a small increase of 0.16%, the Cac 40 dropped 0.34%, to 6,548.11 points, in a transaction volume of 3 billion euros.

Sentiment remains weighed down by the high level of energy prices, in particular natural gas, oil and coal. Floods in China have caused the closure of dozens of coal mines in the north, while the latter provides 60% of the country’s electricity production. According to the China news agency, the usually dry province of Shanxi, in the northeast, experienced in the space of five days last week three times the normal rainfall for the month of October.

What forecasts for the fourth quarter?

” The markets are clearly concerned about inflation and the main fear is the rise in prices of the oil and its consequences on the results [des entreprises] and growth ”, Summarizes Marija Veitmane, senior strategist at State Street Global Markets. These concerns will not go away in the short term. For Rebecca Felton, senior market strategist at RiverFront Investment Group, third quarter business results will be “ very, very strong […] But it’s the outlook for the fourth quarter that is making investors nervous. According to Refinitiv data as of Friday, profits of S&P 500 companies are expected to grow 29.6% year-on-year in the third quarter. Among the other appointments expected by the markets, we can point out US inflation and the Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday, but also retail sales in the United States on Friday. They could give clues as to the timing of the Fed’s tapering.





The IMF worried about emerging countries

It is not on the side of the German Zew index, at the lowest since the start of the pandemic, or the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that investors have been able to find comfort. According to the institution’s new projections, the global growth rate should be 5.9% this year, against 6% expected in July, then 4.9% in 2022. The spread of the Delta variant in emerging countries darkens the outlook in addition to disrupting supply chains.

On the value front, the title EDF took 2.81%. France intends to acquire small, innovative nuclear reactors with better waste management over the decade, announced President Emmanuel Macron during the presentation of the “France 2030” plan. They are one of the ten priorities of the investment plan of 30 billion euros over five years.

Among analysts’ recommendations, Oddo BHF went from “neutral” to “outperforming” on Interparfums (+ 9.74%), Bernstein upgraded his opinion from ‘online weighting’ to ‘outperforming’ on Sodexo (+ 1.89%) and Berenberg raised its price target on Veolia Environment (+ 1.06%) from 30 to 35 euros.



