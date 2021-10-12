the Council of State rejects all appeals

“The decision of the Council of State comes to close all the disputes and confirm the final allocation of frequencies”, welcomes ARCEP. The appeals concerning the procedure for the allocation of the 3.5 GHz band have in fact been judged “Inadmissible”.

The verdict is in. “The Council of State rejects all the appeals filed against the decisions of Arcep concerning the procedure for the allocation of the 3.5 GHz band”, announces Arcep.





The telecoms gendarme explains that “The Council of State notably ruled that the decisions of the Authority dated March 31, 2020 and October 20, 2020 relating to the results of the procedure constituted preparatory measures which could not be referred to the judge of excess of power ”. The appeals were thus judged “Inadmissible”.

In particular, the Council of State considered that “The frequency use authorizations issued by Arcep did not constitute plans and programs within the meaning of the directive of the European Parliament and of the Council, and were therefore not subject to the obligation of a prior environmental assessment”.

As a reminder, two environmental associations and several citizens had asked the Council of State, in November 2020 and May 2021, to cancel all the decisions adopted by Arcep in the context of the allocation of frequencies in the band. 3.5 GHz in mainland France.