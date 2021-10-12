the crew of a boat sequestered by a commando

During the night from Sunday to Monday, a dozen individuals sequestered the crew of a boat anchored in Dunkirk and placed under seal after the discovery of a ton of cocaine.

A commando sequestered during the night from Sunday to Monday the crew of a boat anchored in Dunkirk, aboard which more than a ton of cocaine had been seized. An investigation was opened, AFP learned from the prosecution and from a police source. Boarded on October 1, the boat Trudy, flying the flag of Liberia, “Was placed under seal” according to the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office, with a crew on board “Relief”, according to a source close to the investigation.

“Around 1:00 am, around ten individuals kidnapped around twenty crew members, some of them were assaulted”, said a police source, confirming information from the daily The voice of the North . “The probable aim was to recover drugs and money”, but the people are “Left at 5:00 am empty-handedAdded the same source. According to the first elements of the investigation, some members of the crew “Would have been tied up”, the commando was “Violent, threatening”, some being armed “Wooden sticks”, the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office told AFP, but “A priori there would be no serious physical injuries among the crew”.

According to the prosecution, the members of the commando spoke “Rather in English”, and “Would have carried out a search of the ship accompanied by the captain but a priori without taking anything in particular”. The investigation was initially opened for “sequestration“And was entrusted to the judicial police, said the Dunkirk prosecutor’s office. But the Paris prosecutor’s office said later on Monday that the Paris-based National Jurisdiction Against Organized Crime (Junalco) had seized the open flagrance investigation for “Kidnapping and kidnapping in an organized gang, theft in an organized gang, and criminal association”, and had entrusted it to Ofast, the anti-narcotics office.

On October 1, more than 1.1 tonnes of cocaine had been discovered in the holds of the Trudy, that is “Most important” capture “Carried out in French territorial waters in France since 2018”, was delighted in a press release Olivier Dussopt, Minister Delegate in charge of Public Accounts. Among the twenty members of the initial crew, nineteen had been indicted as part of this first investigation and fifteen of them imprisoned, a judicial source said on Wednesday. Coming from Brazil and after a stopover in Spain, the Trudy was on his way to the port of Antwerp (Belgium) with a cargo of chalk.

