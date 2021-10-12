the detailed Halloween 2021 event!

Niantic just announced on Pokémon GO the event concerning Halloween 2021, divided into two parts. The event takes place from Friday October 15, 2021 (10:00 a.m.) to Sunday October 31, 2021 (8:00 p.m.).

Throughout the event

Hoopa Special Study

The event will bring with it the sequel to the Special Study on Hoopa, it will be unlocked during each part of the event. You will be able to find more type Pokémon Psychic, Specter and Darkness in the wild, but also new Pokémon first discovered in the game.

Chenapan season

Halloween Cup

About the Halloween Cup, it will be available in the GO Battle League. Only type Pokémon Poison, Insect, Specter, Darkness and Fairy are allowed to participate if they have less 1,500 pcsGO Battle League Season 9

Special study

A new one Special Study titled “What’s under this mask?” “ will be available for the duration of the event. On the occasion of this Special Study, Ghost-type Pokémon will spawn more often, especially Tutafeh which will be the subject of study. Your research will focus on Specter-type Pokémon related to masks.

Details of the Special Study will be available at the start of the event.

One-off study

A new Spot Study will be available during the event with tasks focused on Halloween Cup in the GO Battle League.

The detail of the one-off study will be available from the start of the event.

Bonus

Various bonuses will be available for the duration of the event. In the program :

Transfer candy × 2

Capture Candy × 2

Hatching Candy × 2

Guaranteed XL candy when you walk with your boyfriend.

Lavanville music

During the duration of the event, a new sound theme that turns out to be a remix of iconic Lavanville music will be played every night during the event.

Costumed pokemon

As has been the practice for several years now, new Costumed pokemon Halloween-themed toys, based on this year’s plush toys, will be available for the duration of the event. They will be able to find under their chromatic form for the lucky ones among you.

New objects, stickers and avatars

Avatar objects

Who says Halloween necessarily rhymes with new customization elements present in the game store, and this from Thursday October 14 (10 p.m.).You can find: a Pikachu pumpkin head, a Pitrouille top, a Pitrouille pants, a Hoopa headband and a Halloween face sticker.

Stickers

Also on the program, the possibility of obtaining halloween stickers by spinning PokéStops, opening gifts, and purchasing them in the Store.

Boxes

Finally, new boxes will be available in the game store. Nightmare Crate (480 PokéCoins): 50 Poké Balls, one Ranged Raid pass, two Super Incubators, four Incense

50 Poké Balls, one Ranged Raid pass, two Super Incubators, four Incense Lot Boh (1,480 PokéCoins): 16 Premium Raid Passes, eight Super Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces

16 Premium Raid Passes, eight Super Incubators, four Incense, four Star Pieces Pumpkin Bundle (1,480 PokéCoins): 18 Super-Incubator, two Incubators, four Incense, four Pieces of stars

Part 1: Nightmare Companions

The first part entitled “Nightmare Companions” will take place from Friday October 15, 2021 (10:00 a.m.) to Friday October 22, 2021 (10:00 a.m.), local hour. During this first part the Psychic and Poison-type Pokémon will be there, including the arrival of Roigada de Galar. You may also find Mimigal under his chromatic form for the first time on the game.

Special Study

The next part of the scenario the Special Study of the Chenapan season titled “Misunderstood Chenapan” will be unlocked. Note that if you complete this season’s Special Study storyline, you will have access to a special event at the end of the season that may relate to Hoopa.

Details of the Special Study will be revealed below.

Roigada de Galar

As stated above, Roigada de Galar will make its first appearance in the game. To evolve it, you will need to put Ramoloss of Galar like buddy and catch 30 Psychic-type Pokémon.

New Chromatic Pokémon

Wild pokemon

The following Pokémon will spawn in the wild more frequently, with the possibility of encountering a Chromatic mimigal for the first time on the game.





Raids

As with every event, new Pokémon will be available in the Raid Battles.

1 star raids

3 star raids

5 star raids

Mega Raids

Eggs

During the first part of the event, new Pokémon will arrive in the eggs.

Eggs 7km

Field studies

News Field studies will be available during the first part of the event.

The details of the field studies will be available once the event has started.

Part 2: Scary Buddies

The second part of the Halloween 2021 event will take place from Friday October 22, 2021 (10:00 a.m.) to Sunday October 31, 2021 (8:00 p.m.), local hour. This part entitled ” Scary Buddies Will see Ghost-type Pokémon take over the game, with more Halloween approaching. Two new Pokémon, Pitrouille and Brocélôme will make their debut on the game, accompanied by their evolutions Banshitrouye and Desséliande. Pitrouille and Banshitrouye will keep their size characteristics present in the original games. Finally a Collection challenge will also be present.

New Pokémon

As said above, Pitrouille and Brocélôme will make their debut on the game, along with their evolutions. Pitrouille will have the particularity of having morphological differences.

Collection challenge

To celebrate the beginnings of Pitrouille and the new mechanic that it introduces into the game, a Collectible Challenge will be available during the second part of the event, it will aim to collect Pitrouille of different sizes.

The Collection Challenge will be detailed below.

New Pokémon

Wild pokemon

During the second part of the event, new spawn of Specter-type Pokémon will be waiting for you.

Raids

1 star raids

3-star raids

5 star raids

Note that he will be able to learn the Bomb Beurk attack during this period.

Mega Raids

Special Raid Weekend

A special raid weekend will take place from Saturday October 30, 2021 (10:00 a.m.) to Sunday October 31, 2021 (8:00 p.m.). Occasionally Mega-Absol and Darkrai will appear more frequently in raids.

Eggs

During the second part of the event, specific Pokémon will be available in the eggs.

Eggs 7km

Field studies

News Field studies will be available during the second part of the event.

The details of the field studies will be available once the event has started.

That’s all for the moment, stay connected on Pokekalos for more information ! Do not hesitate to consult our file Pokémon GO, or our page which lists all current and upcoming events on Pokémon GO !

Pokémon GO Events

Published on 10/11/2021 at 10:04 p.m. by Kelios Editing : 10/12/2021 at 9:53 p.m. Source: Pokémon GO Official