the distress in perpetuity of the miraculous of the Bataclan

HEARING REPORT – The guilt of being alive, of not having been able to save your neighbor, of having rescued a loved one rather than a stranger … The torments of the survivors, who succeed one another at the helm, upset the foundations.

The survivors of the Bataclan, who follow one another since October 6 and until the end of the month, each tell their story of a crossing of hell – one of them also mentioned the myth of Orpheus for try to describe what he had felt on November 13, 2015. A loss of oneself during the attack of the three illuminated Daesh. And, for many, the experience of having to survive with the other self that one has become, a “post-November 13th” plagued by the guilt of still being there when so many others have died. Despite the strange feeling – weariness and overflow – that the endless parade of suffering, the foundations are regularly upset by the words delivered by the miraculous, of which so many blame themselves for not having been able to save the one who implored him by emptying himself of his blood. Or for having chosen to help a loved one rather than a stranger.

I no longer have any control over my life, I’m just a spectator Richard, survivor of the Bataclan.

Maureen was 28 years old. She is 34. A long black lock crosses her very pale face. She underlined her