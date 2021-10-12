the draw of Tuesday, October 12 (online)





EUROMILLIONS RESULTS. This Tuesday, October 12, 2021, the FDJ put into play the historic jackpot of 220 million euros. The results are now available on this page.

[Mis à jour le 12 octobre 2021 à 21h50] Will the EuroMillions draw of this Tuesday, October 12, 2021 see a Frenchman win the jackpot of 220 million euros? Nothing is less sure. This sum is historic because it has never been put into play or won since the creation of the European lottery. And it just might turn the heads of many punters. Whether you fancy a new car, paying off your credit, or going around the world, all of these possibilities could become a reality if you manage to find the winning combination of EuroMillions. You could become the next lucky person to win a raffle of this magnitude. Full results will soon be available on this page.

The Euromillions draw on October 12, 2021:

6-13-22-45-49 and the star numbers: 10-11

MyMillion code: HI 479 6198 (New Aquitaine)

In France, it turns out that some regions are luckier than others. On the podium, we find Île-de-France which has so far recorded 23 winners. In second position is the Provence-Alpes Côte d’Azur region which totals 14 winners just ahead of Bourgogne-Franche-Comté which has 11 big winners in its Girond. But the 220 million euros could also be won in other member countries of this European-wide lottery.

This record win has never been won in any of the member countries participating in the Euromillions (France, Switzerland, Austria, Belgium, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Luxembourg, United Kingdom). It was in Switzerland that the biggest gain was won. Last February, a player living in the land of chocolate had the chance to win 210 million euros at stake by the Française des Jeux (FDJ). Two months before him, it was a Frenchman who had broken the previous record by finding the winning combination, picking up in the process a jackpot amounting to 200 million euros. It remains to be seen what you would do with that amount.





220 million euros, what does that represent?

With such an amount available, the bettor who may be lucky enough to discover the winning combination will be spoiled for choice in spending it. CNews has also listed some “odds and ends” that you could get for this “modest” sum: one of the five versions of Cézanne’s “Card Players” for art lovers, 4,432 Bitcoins for the daring, 9 Rolls -Royce Boat Tail for collectors, 122 bottles of Henri IV Dudognon Heritage Cognac for bon vivant or more than 115 million metro tickets for public transport enthusiasts. In short, a relatively large field of possibilities. And you, what would you do if you manage to discover the winning combination of the EuroMillions draw on Tuesday, October 12, 2021?

The results of EuroMillions are communicated in the evening, around 9:50 p.m. on TF1. In reality, this is a replay, the draw actually takes place around 9:05 pm. Note that the results of the side game of EuroMillions, called “My Million” are given on television earlier, around 8:50 pm: it allows to designate a player and grant him one million euros in favor of the correct number written on his ticket. It is obviously possible, as soon as the results are published on the official website of La Française des Jeux, to find the correct numbers on this page, at the head of the article. Another alternative: call 3256 on the phone to get the results of the EuroMillions draw for Tuesday, October 12, once the draw has been made. Please note, this is a chargeable number, billed at 0.35 euros per minute. To play, all you have to do is buy one or more grids, in a physical point of sale or directly on the official FDJ website, online.

What are the odds of winning the jackpot?

It should still be borne in mind that the chances of winning the EuroMillions jackpot are extremely low: each ticket, whatever the combination chosen by the player has exactly the same chance of winning, it is up to say one in nearly 140 million chance. There is no such thing as a number or list of numbers that will win you more, be careful not to get confused. There are many numbers that have fallen more than others, but that does not detract from a completely mathematical fact: each validated grid has the same probabilities of being the winner of this Tuesday, October 12, 2021.