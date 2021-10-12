the edifying exchanges of Guillaume with a terrorist who had “put him in play” at the Bataclan

“Without them I probably wouldn’t be here”, assures Guillaume, Tuesday, October 12, at the helm of the trial of the attacks of November 13, 2015. The man was at the Bataclan the evening of the attack. He tells before the special assize court that he was “saved in extremis” by the intervention of the commissioner of the night BAC in Paris and his colleague, while one of the terrorists, Samy Amimour, had “played on the stage”.

White shirt and long dark jacket on the shoulders, Guillaume retraces this tragic evening which began in the Bataclan pit. Until the first shots, then when Samy Amimour orders him: “Get up, or I’ll shoot you in the head.” Guillaume obeyed and found himself on the left side of the stage. It is at this moment, perched on the stage, that he “account for what has been done” in the room, where 90 people will be killed that evening.

Samy Amimour then threatens him with his Kalashnikov, which he manipulates “oddly”. In “this rather confused sequence”, the witness also noticed at the bar his exchanges with the terrorist, his way of expressing himself with “a lot of swear words” and “fairly familiar language”. The assailant summons Guillaume d ‘“to help” a “Old person”. “Help that son of a bitch get up and we’ll see if he’s dead”, launches the assailant.

“I think the terrorist was improvising on how he was going to use me.” Guillaume, civil party at the trial of November 13, 2015

Guillaume also remembers that one of the other terrorists, positioned on the balcony, is surprised to see him on the scene. “What are you doing ?” he says. “It’s okay, he’s with us”, retorts Samy Amimour. “I am with you, adds Guillaume. VSwas a way to quell the excitement. “





It was thanks to the arrival of the night BAC commissioner and his driver, also a police officer, that the young man finally managed to escape, before Samy Amimour’s explosive vest was activated. The two policemen enter the concert hall without waiting for reinforcements. Guillaume remembers seeing their “shadows” enter the Bataclan and understand that they were members of the police, without really being able to explain it. “I took this window to jump out of the room.”

How to explain the behavior of Samy Amimour vis-a-vis Guillaume, wonders the court. “I got the feeling that maybe he wanted to make the moment last, maybe out of cynicism, maybe he wanted to use me” to locate the survivors, the witness cautiously advances. “I don’t know exactly what his motivation was, he continues. But I understood from his first look that he wouldn’t kill me. He mustn’t have met a lot of looks that night. “

At the helm, Guillaume also wants to tackle the“after” 13-November, “a great test”. The one who shared his “highest consideration for the police that day” adds that he was able to meet the commissioner of the BAC at night. A reunion that has it “helped a lot”.