The Editions de Fallois announce that they will cease their activities at the end of the year

The Editions de Fallois did not survive. After the disappearance of Bernard de Fallois, then the flight of Joël Dicker, their star author who left to create his own publishing house, they cease their activity.

“The Editions de Fallois, founded in 1987, will cease their activity on December 31, 2021 in accordance with the decision of their shareholders, meeting in extraordinary general meeting on October 7”, announced, a press release sent to Agence France-Presse (AFP), the publishing house.

It was founded by an academic specialist in Marcel Proust, who became one of the best regarded publishers in Paris, Bernard de Fallois, who died at the age of 91 in January 2018. According to the company, he did not wish not that his publishing house survives him for long, but that it eventually disappears.

“Such was the wish of the founder of the house, Bernard de Fallois (1926-2018), who had previously been Managing Director of the Livre Hachette Group and then Managing Director of the Presses de la Cité group”, explained the Editions de Fallois.

Joël Dicker left to launch his own publishing house

The future of this house seemed compromised after the departure of the novelist who provided most of its sales, Joël Dicker. The Swiss writer, revealed in 2012 by The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, announced in March that it was launching its own publishing house. Baptized Rosie & Wolfe, it is due to see the light of day on 1er January.





The cessation of activity suggests that Joël Dicker should recover the rights to his books, which sell hundreds of thousands of copies in France each year. The fate of the rest of the titles of this house is uncertain.

“The Editions de Fallois have included more than 800 titles in their catalog, characterized by a wide eclecticism: Raymond Aron rubs shoulders with Marcel Pagnol, Robert Merle, Jacqueline de Romilly, Emmanuel Berl, Fernand Braudel, Marc Fumaroli, Alain Peyrefitte, Simone Bertière . They also made known in France the novels of Rose Tremain and Kate Atkinson, and revealed to the whole world those of Joël Dicker ”, summarized the Editions de Fallois.

