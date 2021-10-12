the eight days leading up to the teacher’s assassination

Samuel Paty’s life turned upside down in less than eight days. This history-geography professor in a college in Conflans-Sainte-Honorine (Yvelines) was assassinated in October 2020, after giving a course on secularism. On October 8, 2020, a student’s father posted a video on social media, accusing the teacher of Islamophobia. The images are shared by many Internet users, until reaching Abdullakh Anzorov.





Samuel Paty becomes the target of this Chechen of Russian origin, who begins researching the professor and his establishment. After coming into contact with other Chechens via an encrypted messaging, he manages to obtain weapons and stabs and then beheads the teacher, on October 16, 2020. Abdoullakh Anzorov then contacts a mentor, located in Syria, congratulating himself having “avenged the prophet”. He was shot dead by the police a few hours later, near the college.