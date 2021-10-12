the electric retrofit too much?

Aesthetically close and featuring the same glorious 4.0 inline six-cylinder engine producing up to 330 hp, the Aston Martin DB6 (1965-1970) did not experience the same cinematic glory as its predecessor, the DB5, which was James Bond’s company car in, among others, Goldfinger released in 1964. But it was a notable evolution in terms of aerodynamics, roominess, comfort and dynamism and it is hardly less rare, with only 1 788 models produced, and prices in announcements today range from € 230,000 to over a million for a convertible.

It is difficult to say how many models have survived until today but a possibility now opens for the lucky owners: that of electrifying their DB6 by Lunaz, a British company in which the former footballer David Beckham has shares and which has already made its mark by offering such transformations on the basis of the original Range Rover, the Jaguar XK120 from 1953 and the Rolls-Royce Phantom from 1961.

Let’s start with a first number: each conversion, which can be ordered from today for the first deliveries announced in 2023, will be unique because it is tailor-made according to the customer’s wishes, but the base price will exceed 850,000 €. And, sorry for the purists, it will not be a transformation that will be reversible. It all starts with a restoration in the rules of the body and the chassis and a precise weighing of the car to have an exact idea of ​​its distribution of the masses in order to replicate it at the time of the assembly of the electric powertrain.







From the outside however, the Lunaz DB6 is strictly identical to the thermal model except for the missing exhaust outlet but there is not much original below, with modern brakes, suspensions revised and corrected and a reworked direction. The same goes for the interior, where all the possibilities for customization are offered and where you will find air conditioning, WiFi connectivity and the latest multimedia system with navigation.





To go with the emission-free engine, the carpets are made from recycled fishing nets, however, giving an appearance very close to wool and the brand’s engineers also try to reuse as much as possible the interior elements, whether it is the structure of the seats or dashboard decorations.

On the technical sheet side, the electric DB6 will take over that of the Jaguar XK120 already made by Lunaz, with an engine developing 380 hp and 700 Nm, powered by a battery pack with a capacity ranging from 80 to 120 kWh. The advertised maximum range is 410 km and CCS fast charging is standard.







Each vehicle will be assembled in Lunaz headquarters located at Silverstone Technology Park by a team of 100 engineers, including Aston Martin, Bentley, Ferrari, Jaguar, McLaren and Rolls-Royce. And the name of the technical director may ring a bell for motorsport enthusiasts, as Jon Hilton was the head of engine development at Renault F1 from 2003 to 2006, when Fernando Alonso won the world title year after year.

Whether one has eyes that shine in the face of this kind of transformation or perceives it as such a catastrophe that it could be a harbinger of an impending apocalypse, one thing is certain: the result may be successful. -to be a good conscience to its rich owner but will have absolutely nothing ecological. Indeed, the footprint in terms of CO2 emissions of such an exceptional car, more than fifty years old and with which we only do a handful of kilometers per year, is anecdotal. In any case much more than the only production of the battery pack that it will receive and about which Lunaz specifies that each of the cells will be new and not recycled. If it is sustainable development that we have in mind, we might as well do like Prince Charles whose DB6 Volante MkII – which he received as a birthday present for his 18th birthday – is now running at E85. .