The emulation of the Switch in 4K, huge leak of the Pixel 6, ColorOS 12 presented

Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Monday October 11: the 4K emulation of the Switch, the Pixel 6 presented before its time and ColorOS 12.

Nintendo Switch in 4K 60 FPS… on emulator

An emulator presented by the Kotaku site last weekend is controversial: it allows you to emulate games of Nintendo Switch in 4K and 60 frames per second.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hold no secrets for us

A final leak concerning the next Google smartphones unveils all their technical characteristics, as well as an Apple subscription called the Pixel Pass.

ColorOS upgrades to Android 12

The first version of ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, is available. We have you summary of the few notable new features in this new interface.





