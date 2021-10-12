More

    The emulation of the Switch in 4K, huge leak of the Pixel 6, ColorOS 12 presented

    News


    Did you not have time to follow the news yesterday? Here is what marked Monday October 11: the 4K emulation of the Switch, the Pixel 6 presented before its time and ColorOS 12. To not miss any news, think of subscribe to the Frandroid newsletter.

    Nintendo Switch in 4K 60 FPS… on emulator

    An emulator presented by the Kotaku site last weekend is controversial: it allows you to emulate games of Nintendo Switch in 4K and 60 frames per second.

    The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro hold no secrets for us

    A final leak concerning the next Google smartphones unveils all their technical characteristics, as well as an Apple subscription called the Pixel Pass.

    ColorOS upgrades to Android 12

    The first version of ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, is available. We have you summary of the few notable new features in this new interface.


    The video of the day :

    YouTube linkSubscribe to Frandroid


    Amanda

    Latest articles

    spot_imgspot_img
    Previous articleAn NGO files a complaint for “crime against humanity” against Bolsonaro
    Next articlethe prices of pasta, meat or fruit will continue to rise

    Related articles

    Leave a reply

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    spot_imgspot_img

    Popular articles

    Featured

    Newsletter

    © Copyright - Matzav Review LLC