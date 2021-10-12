the festival of Cristiano and Portugal, England disappoints… all the results of the evening!

Zapping Eleven Mondial Top10 Ligue1 Scorers Day 9

Cristiano Ronaldo never ceases to write history. The five-time Ballon d’Or, already top scorer in the history of a selection, offered a hat-trick at the Portugal festival against Luxembourg. Fernando Santos’ men easily won (5-0). Bruno Fernandes also scored for the Lusitanians, who are one point behind Serbia at the top of the group with one game behind.

England however marked time at home against Hungary (1-1). The finalists of the last euro conceded the draw after being surprised on a penalty in the first period. John Stones equalized with a header. The latter nevertheless retain the first place in the group.

Switzerland, for its part, won against Lithuania (4-0). Embolo offered himself a brace on two assists from Olympique Lyonnais rookie Xherdan Shaqiri.

The full results:

Albania 0-1 Poland

England 1-1 Hungary

Bulgaria 2-1 Northern Ireland

Denmark 1-0 Austria

Faroe Islands 0-1 Scotland

Israel 2-0 Moldova

Kosovo 1-2 Georgia

Lithuania 0-4 Switzerland

Portugal 5-0 Luxembourg

San Marino 0-3 Andorra

Serbia 3-1 Azerbaijan

Sweden 2-0 Greece

Ukraine 1 – 1 Bosnia



