The FFR and the LNR find a new strong agreement for the provision of players!

Zapping Fifteen World XV DE FRANCE: The 2021/2022 calendar

Good news this Tuesday with a new agreement between the FFR and the LNR concerning the provision of Top 14 players. While this subject is often hot, an agreement was found on Tuesday, as informed by the FFR and the LNR through a joint press release on Tuesday evening. “The discussions conducted by the FFR-LNR Steering Committee have resulted today in an agreement strengthening the terms of collaboration between the TOP 14 clubs and the XV of France for the 2021-2022 season. During the two availability periods , 42 players will be brought together at the start of the week, with a reduction of the group to 28 players in the middle of the week. Bernard Laporte, President of the French Rugby Federation (FFR) and René Bouscatel, President of the National Rugby League (LNR) announce the signing of an agreement resulting in a new amendment to the FFR-LNR agreement for the 2021-2022 season, covering the 2021 Autumn Nations Series and the 2022 Six Nations Tournament “, can we first read, while the conditions of this provision are then detailed.

An FFR – LNR agreement for the provision of Top 14 players

“The availability periods remain those provided for by the FFR-LNR Agreement: 4 weeks for the November tests (including 2 weeks of preparation before the 1st test) and 8 weeks for the Six Nations Tournament (including 2 weeks of preparation before the 1st game). For each week of the release period, 42 players will be gathered at the beginning of the week, with a reduction of the group to 28 players in the middle of the week “, it is written in this press release, while in terms of conditions, the following were chosen:





In the implementation of this principle, several optimization points are foreseen:

– Among the 42 players convened for each gathering, at least 5 clubs must have between 1 and 3 selected players. This provision is intended to ensure that this extended group is divided between

the largest number of clubs, in the same spirit as the agreement reached last season.

– The organization of the day on Wednesday will be arranged in such a way that the 14 players not selected will return to their homes on Wednesday evening (instead of Thursday last season); Thus

these players will be able to train with their club from Thursday morning.

– During the 2 weekends without an international match located during the Six Nations Tournament (weekends

of the 18th and 20th days of TOP 14), only 23 players will be “protected” and will not be able to play with their club.

The LNR also specifies that the “performance contribution” renewal, providing for a financial incentive from the LNR to the sports results of the French team in the Six Nations Tournament. Above all, and as the press release reminds us, this new agreement highlights the fact that all the components of French rugby want to work hand in hand in order to put the XV of France in the best possible conditions for the 2023 World Cup.