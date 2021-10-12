The fifteen of France will have 42 players available to prepare for the November tests

The 14 unsuccessful players released on Wednesday

Concretely, for each week of the release period, 42 players will be brought together at the start of the week, with a reduction of the group to 28 players in the middle of the week. It is specified that, for each gathering, at least 5 clubs must have between 1 and 3 selected players. This provision is intended to ensure that this extended group is distributed among the greatest number of clubs.