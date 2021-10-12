The fifteen of France will have 42 players available to prepare for the November tests

The French Rugby Federation and the National League announced on Tuesday that they had agreed to make 42 players available to the fifteenth of France during the two periods of availability this season, namely the November tour (4 weeks of gathering) and the next Six Nations Tournament (8 weeks).
The wishes of coach Fabien Galthié, who is keen on this number of players to lead training in opposition in particular, were therefore satisfied and engraved in a new amendment to the agreement binding the two bodies.
The 14 unsuccessful players released on Wednesday
Concretely, for each week of the release period, 42 players will be brought together at the start of the week, with a reduction of the group to 28 players in the middle of the week. It is specified that, for each gathering, at least 5 clubs must have between 1 and 3 selected players. This provision is intended to ensure that this extended group is distributed among the greatest number of clubs.
The 14 players not selected for the weekend match will have to be home on Wednesday evening (instead of Thursday last season) in order to be able to train with their club on Thursday morning.
Three matches in November
In November, France must face Argentina at the Stade de France (on the 6th), Georgia in Bordeaux (on the 14th) and New Zealand at the Stade de France (on the 20th).
During the two non-match weekends during the Tournament, only 23 players will be “protected” and will not be able to play with their club (18th and 20th days of the Top 14).