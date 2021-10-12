More

    The founder of the ultra-right group OAS sentenced to nine years in prison for planned attacks

    The Paris court also recognized, Tuesday, five other defendants guilty of “terrorist association”.

    The Paris court sentenced, Tuesday, October 12, Logan Nisin, the founder of the ultra-right group OAS, to nine years of imprisonment with continued detention. The court also found five other defendants guilty of “terrorist criminal association”, including a sentence of eight years imprisonment with a committal warrant for Thomas Annequin, number 2 of the small group Organization of social armies.

    Logan Nisin was arrested at the end of June 2017 in the Bouches-du-Rhône and indicted in July 2017 for criminal association in connection with a terrorist company. He threatened to attack migrants, Muslim places of worship and politicians. He had thus imagined targeting Christophe Castaner and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.



