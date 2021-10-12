The founder of the ultra-right group OAS sentenced to nine years in prison for planned attacks

The Paris court sentenced, Tuesday, October 12, Logan Nisin, the founder of the ultra-right group OAS, to nine years of imprisonment with continued detention. The court also found five other defendants guilty of “terrorist criminal association”, including a sentence of eight years imprisonment with a committal warrant for Thomas Annequin, number 2 of the small group Organization of social armies.

Logan Nisin was arrested at the end of June 2017 in the Bouches-du-Rhône and indicted in July 2017 for criminal association in connection with a terrorist company. He threatened to attack migrants, Muslim places of worship and politicians. He had thus imagined targeting Christophe Castaner and Jean-Luc Mélenchon.