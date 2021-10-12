the gore rush – Liberation

On the way to becoming the most clicked series on Netflix, the bloody South Korean production has acquired in a month the status of a cultural phenomenon, between online challenges and marketing success.

Five hours in line to lick a cookie. It is not yet 9 o’clock when fans flock to the 2nd arrondissement of Paris under the capricious sky of this first Saturday in October. For the occasion, the Kick Café, a meeting place known to K-pop fans in the capital, has donned the emblematic colors – flashy pink and bottle green – of the South Korean series. Squid Game, which has been submerging all screens since the end of September. The Parisian queue blocked access to surrounding businesses and created tensions with residents.

The Graal ? Games offered by Netflix, producer of these nine episodes mixing social allegory and extreme violence that have been a worldwide hit since mid-September. Contrary to the scenario, where 456 lost of life will compete to keep it, nobody will die in Paris (even if the promotion will lead on Sunday to a general fight with not very clear outlines). As in the series, we play at breaking a dalgona, a traditional Korean cake from which you have to cut a small shape – star, circle, triangle or umbrella – without damaging the cookie around (otherwise it’s death). If Netflix refuses to speak on the excesses of October 2, the multinational ensures that no other event of the kind is planned in France.

Since its release on September 17, the grip of Squid Game – the “squid game”, named after a kind of children’s hopscotch in South Korea – is only getting tighter. The figures of the series are still kept secret. But, blows the streaming platform to Release, the nine episodes, signed by South Korean director Hwang Dong-hyeok, are “On its way to becoming Netflix’s greatest series”. A title previously held by the blue flower saga the Bridgerton Chronicle.

In Squid Game, hearts are lifted. The spirit is in spurts of blood and twisted twists. In a disturbing setting, mixing horror and childish references, protagonists in tracksuits smelling the prison or totalitarian universe find themselves embroiled in perverse adventures. To pay their debts or help their families, everyone is in desperate need of money. To the point of participating in a deadly game tournament. Two possible outcomes: be the last to survive and win 45.6 billion won (over 33 million euros) or die.





“Mugunghwa kkoci pieot seumnida” : equivalent of our “1,2,3 … sun”, this formula taken from the first test of the series, has been looping for a month on social networks. Notably on TikTok, where the hashtag #SquidGame alone has accumulated more than 36 billion views. Colossal. On Twitter and Instagram, the memes (these images massively taken and diverted on the Internet) of Squid Game spill. And on YouTube, the videos that discuss theories and analyzes on fiction are scaring the counters. What if the two key figures were parents? What if it was possible to become a goalkeeper, with a red jumpsuit and fencing mask, on a simple choice? What if Seong Gi-hun, number 456, dyed his hair in reference to the blood spilled in the game? “We talk about it a lot in high school, especially the theories that revolve around the many clues, confirms Matisse, 16, educated in Ain. We try to imagine season 2. ” As for la Casa de Papel, Game of Thrones or, long before, Lost, of Internet users analyze, dissect, calculate. Fueling an international buzz. The fans are “Much more creative than me”, now jokes the director, who gave a two-hour long interview to CNN this weekend.

Squid craze

Fiction also bursts reality. In high schools, we recreate challenges from the series. According to Sarah, a second year student in Occitanie, there are sometimes twenty high school students participating in these imitations that some in France would like to ban from playgrounds. “They play different games in front of the rooms between lessons, says the young girl. It’s super funny to see, we can’t even pass, they are seriously motivated. “ In a high school in Ile-de-France, a treasure hunt invented by a trio of first year students attracted 138 people, who had to find small boxes, as in the series where participants are given business cards. to compete.

The craze for squid is also boosting business, anchoring itself on the success of everything related directly or indirectly to Korea in recent years, from bibimbap to K-pop to Parasite, the film by Bong Joon-ho, awarded at Cannes in 2019. In Seoul, the caloric business of dalgona explodes when these little cookies were out of fashion. Actress and model Jung Ho-yeon, who plays a young North Korean in the series, saw her Instagram account grow from 400,000 to more than 19 million subscribers before becoming a muse at Louis Vuitton. And, according to the athletic shoe information site The Sole Supplier, sales of pristine Vans sneakers worn by competitors have increased over 7,000% since late September. Exponentially profitable.