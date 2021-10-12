The government will distribute a “baby box” to young parents in maternity hospitals

Parents of newborns will receive from February 2022 “baby boxes” in the maternity ward, an opportunity for the nursing staff to pass on prevention messages, announced the Secretary of State for Children on Tuesday, October 12. “Each object [de cette box] conveys and symbolizes a message intended to help parents. It will serve as a support for dialogue with families at the maternity ward “, indicates the cabinet of Secretary of State Adrien Taquet.

The “baby box” will thus contain a sleeping bag, which will explain how to put the baby to bed to avoid any accident such as sudden infant death. An album will make parents aware of the importance of artistic and cultural awakening in infants, interactions with parents, and encourage them to read to their child without waiting for him to go to school. A soap will help promote natural products and alert to endocrine disruptors and chemicals, while a moisturizer will remind the mother of the importance of taking time for herself.





Rather than a box, this package will be delivered in the form of a shoulder bag. For the government, this is a “invitation to go out, (…) to play sports or outdoor activities”. Some 180,000 boxes will be distributed from February in maternity wards in municipalities with priority neighborhoods and rural revitalization municipalities. The device will be evaluated in the summer before being undoubtedly extended to the whole of the territory.