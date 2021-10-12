The highest incidence rate in France: why is the health situation deteriorating in Lozère?

While it was one of the French departments the most spared from the Covid-19 pandemic, Lozère saw its health situation deteriorate again, to the point of accusing the highest incidence rate in metropolitan France. Attempts at explanations.



This Monday, October 11, the prefecture of Lozère spoke on the health situation in the department “which is deteriorating rapidly. As of October 11, 2021, the incidence rate is 100.2 cases per 100,000 people.” That is nearly three times more than its neighbor Aveyron, for example (which has an incidence rate of 31). Nothing less than the highest incidence rate in metropolitan France. Lozère, which until then had been spared, and which had seen the measures soften, will even have to backtrack, according to Free noon. Indeed, because of this degradation, “the wearing of a mask becomes compulsory again in establishments receiving and subject to the health pass”, announced the prefecture.

If the indicators deteriorate, other measures could be put in place.





What are the factors that could explain such an outbreak of “covidian fever” in a very rural department?

Low vaccination coverage. As of October 11, in fact, less than 67% of Lozériens had entered a vaccination scheme, first or second injection, or even booster shot, against 74.37% for Aveyron.

As of October 11, in fact, less than 67% of Lozériens had entered a vaccination scheme, first or second injection, or even booster shot, against 74.37% for Aveyron. The appearance of clusters? If the information is not yet transmitted, in its last report dated Friday, October 8, the Regional Health Agency was worried “about the incidence rates which still vary greatly between territories, in particular due to local cluster situations “, citing the case of Limoux. Given the very low incidence rates at present, a single cluster in a territory can boost pandemic monitoring indicators. The aggravation is therefore quite relative. But the Occitanie ARS should logically report the case of Lozère in its next bulletin, this Tuesday, October 12.

However, in Lozère, hospital pressure is close to zero, since there is only one hospitalized person, and none in intensive care.